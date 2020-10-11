19m ago

add bookmark

World Bank sees sub-Saharan Africa's GDP rebounding in 2021

Katarina Hoije, Bloomberg
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The region will lose at least $115 billion in output this year and long-term losses are expected.
The region will lose at least $115 billion in output this year and long-term losses are expected.
  • The coronavirus pandemic has put "a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk" for sub-Saharan Africa, says the World Bank.
  • Yet, the rates of infections and deaths in the region haven't been as high as previously anticipated.
  • Sub-Saharan Africa's gross domestic product is on track to shrink 3.3% this year, its worst performance on record.

Sub-Saharan Africa will probably reverse an economic contraction next year as countries in the region begin to ease movement restrictions, even as the impact of the coronavirus will endure for years to come, according to the World Bank.

The pandemic has put "a decade of hard-won economic progress at risk", the Washington-based lender said Thursday in its outlook for the region. As many as 40 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty, erasing five years of gains fighting poverty, the bank said.

Sub-Saharan Africa's gross domestic product is on track to shrink 3.3% this year, its worst performance on record, due to the combined effects of the disease and lower oil and commodities prices. Growth of about 2.1% could follow in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022, the bank said.

The rates of infections and deaths in the region haven't been as high as previously anticipated, with one confirmed case for every 1 000 people and about 25 000 deaths as of end-September, the bank said. Still, the economic fallout of the pandemic remains hard to predict.

Second wave

The lender's baseline scenario assumes that the number of new infections will continue to slow and that fresh outbreaks won’t result in new lockdowns. If the outbreak is more prolonged or if there's a second wave, sub-Saharan Africa's economy may expand by only 1.2% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022. By the end of 2021, the region's real per-capita GDP may have regressed to 2007 levels, according to the report.

The region will lose at least $115 billion in output this year and long-term losses are expected "with the level of real per-capita GDP expected to contract by 2.1% and 5.1%," confirming earlier forecasts that sub-Saharan Africa will suffer its first recession in a quarter of a century in 2020.

While East Africa and southern Africa are expected to experience slower growth in 2020 compared with West and Central Africa, their economies may expand faster next year at 2.7%, versus 1.3% in West and central Africa. Oil-exporting countries have been hit hardest, with growth expected to drop by more than 4% in Angola and Nigeria.

To give Africa's poorest countries some breathing room, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have proposed suspending debt servicing this year. However, that would address only a fraction of total debt, and debt relief from private creditors is likely needed as well, the lender said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Medium-term budget won't be popular - SAA to be dealt with, warns Mboweni
Govt finalising bill it says will unlock opportunities in oil and gas sector
Sub-Saharan Africa set for first recession in 25 years, says World Bank
Read more on:
world bankcoronavirusafrica economy
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1450 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9417 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo