1h ago

add bookmark

'You have to be unpopular,' says Mboweni - who will be minister as long as Ramaphosa needs him

accreditation
Prinesha Naidoo & S'thembile Cele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says its important for political parties to “cross the Rubicon" and embrace private enterprises. Picture: Getty Images
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says its important for political parties to “cross the Rubicon" and embrace private enterprises. Picture: Getty Images
  • Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says SA will not go to a sovereign debt crisis under his watch. 
  • He say its important that government sticks to the fiscal framework and sticks to the trajectory the Treasury have put in place to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down.
  • While Mboweni has expressed the need for young politicians to take over key posts, he said he’ll remain in his position as long as President Cyril Ramaphosa needs him to.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni affirmed his commitment to reining in debt amid concerns that the coronavirus pandemic and a week of deadly riots will further erode the state’s already shaky finances.

"We are not going to go to a sovereign debt crisis for now, at least not under my watch," despite opposition to spending constraints, Mboweni said in an interview on Wednesday. "There is no such thing as a popular minister of finance - it doesn’t exist, it’s a contradiction in terms. You have to be unpopular."

Public finances rapidly deteriorated over the past decade as loss-making state-owned companies including Eskom and South African Airways received a series of bailouts, and the government repeatedly failed to contain its wage bill or tackle graft.

The Treasury in February predicted that debt will peak at 88.9% of gross domestic product in the 2026 fiscal year and it set a target of a primary budget surplus of 0.1% of GDP a year earlier. The International Monetary Fund cautioned this month that deviations from the framework could put debt on an explosive path.

"It is very important that the current government sticks to the fiscal framework and sticks to the trajectory that we have put in place to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down," Mboweni said. "Based on what I see, as of today, we are still on course to try and control that."

The minister’s comments came after National Treasury officials outlined how a R38.9 billion relief package for businesses and individuals affected by the worst civil unrest since the end of White-minority rule in 1994 will be funded. About 330 people died and thousands of businesses were shuttered after protests against the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma on contempt of court charges morphed into a rioting and looting spree.

Most of the relief will be dispensed through new budgetary allocations funded with a tax windfall from mining companies, which are reporting soaring revenue as commodity prices surge, officials said. The Treasury is due to publish revenue estimates for the first quarter of the fiscal year on July 30.

The new measures come a year after the Treasury reprioritised the budget to help fund a R500 billion stimulus package to help shore up the economy against the impact of lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The biggest component of the aid - the reintroduction of monthly welfare grants for the poor that will cost the state R27 billion - is a temporary measure, Mboweni said. He urged the government to focus on creating jobs in a nation where almost a third of the workforce is unemployed.

It is also important for political parties to "cross the Rubicon and embrace private enterprises" that can create jobs and help to move the economy forward, he said. Africa’s most industrialised economy suffered its biggest contraction in a century in 2020 and the unemployment rate reached a record 32.6% in the first quarter.

While Mboweni has frequently expressed the need for young politicians to take over key posts, he said he’ll remain in his position as long as President Cyril Ramaphosa needs him to.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tito mbowenifinanceeconomyunrestdebtcovid-19
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.36
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,825.15
+1.0%
Silver
25.56
+2.3%
Palladium
2,661.74
+1.3%
Platinum
1,080.50
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.74
+0.4%
Top 40
63,438
+1.7%
All Share
69,596
+1.6%
Resource 10
71,857
+2.3%
Industrial 25
88,559
+1.4%
Financial 15
12,937
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1444 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2239 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3550 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo