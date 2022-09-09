Zama zama crisis: Mantashe announces new security force, says R49bn needed for derelict mines

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said it would cost more than R49 billion to rehabilitate the approximately 6 100 mines that it has found.

However, he said his department only receives R140 million a year for rehabilitation, which can only rehabilitate three mines and seal 40 shafts a year.

Mantashe also says a new specialised force will be established to combat illegal mining,

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said it would cost the government R49 billion to rehabilitate all 6 100 of the derelict mines in its database, but that the Department of Mineral Resources only has a budget of R140 million for this purpose.



Mantashe was addressing a National Assembly plenary in Parliament on Thursday afternoon. The debate on the "persistent illegal mining activities and concomitant crimes" was proposed by ANC MP Mikateko Mahlaule.

The debate takes place a month after the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp by suspected illegal miners in August. Mantashe said in South Africa, illegal mining was historically associated with derelict and ownerless mines and was now having an impact on operational and licensed mines.

"It is estimated that the South African economy and the mining sector lost approximately R49 billion in 2019 to illegal mining. It is further estimated that mining companies spend over R2 billion on security just to prevent these illicit activities," said Mantashe.

He said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy estimated that it would cost over R49 billion to rehabilitate the approximately 6 100 mines that it has found but said the department only receives R140 million a year for rehabilitation.

"With this allocation, we can only rehabilitate at least three mines and seal off 40 shafts per year. The department has prioritised the rehabilitation of former asbestos mines because of the health hazards of asbestosis causing lung ailments, with a total of 270 derelict and ownerless asbestos mines," said Mantashe.

Mahlaule said private banks must promote the rehabilitation of mines and investment in the small-scale sector by extending credit to informal miners to access resources and expertise.

Mantashe also announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will establish a specialised force to combat illegal mining, Bloomberg reported.

The new security force will be a "multi-disciplinary unit" between the SAPS and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

"We must always resist the temptation of equating illegal mining to artisanal and small-scale mining. Artisanal mining is a formalised economic activity usually undertaken by citizens or documented inhabitants of a country," Mantashe said.

"It must be clear that once an individual illegally enters our country and engages in illegal economic activity, such an individual cannot be sanitised through being issued with a small-scale mining licence."

"We are sympathetic to the socioeconomic conditions driving informal mining operations through small-scale miners. That is why we have allowed mining through special provisions. However, the ANC does not tolerate illegal mining, which is associated with violence and lawlessness and causes chaos in our communities," said Mahlaule.

Opposition MPs placed the blame at the government's feet. DA MP James Lorimer said the South African Police Service and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy are involved in the scourge of illegal mining by their failure to enforce the law although not solely responsible.

"Mine crimes are big business and the amounts of money involved mean criminals can get big payoffs to state officials, mine employees, magistrates, prosecutors, and police to help make it happen. It's a magnate for gangs, who police say are better armed than they are," said Lorimer.

EFF MP Madokwe said the South African Human Rights Commission released a report in 2014 that said the government had a poor understanding of the profile of artisanal miners in South Africa but that this report was never taken up by the government.

"If we are honest about this conversation, we need to frame the conversation correctly and hold the relevant departments accountable. We ought to be discussing the government's failure to address illegal mining activities and the concomitant crimes it has perpetuated against our people in protection of profits and criminal syndicates," said Madokwe.

Madokwe said illegal miners remain a small part of the system while international criminal syndicates and miners that abandon operations in a poor condition are not held accountable for their role in perpetuating the scourge.



