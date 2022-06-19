1h ago

add bookmark

Apple workers in Maryland become first in US to join union

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Apple Inc workers in the city of Maryland in the US have voted to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionise in the country.

More than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore "have overwhelmingly voted to join" the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the union said on its website on Saturday.

The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organised Retail Employees (CORE), "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers", they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"This is something we do not to go against or create conflict with our management," they wrote, stressing that their driving motivation was to seek "rights we do not currently have".

IAM welcomed CORE’s "historic victory" and urged Cook to let the unionising employees fast-track efforts to secure a contract at the Towson location.

"I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory," said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. "They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election."

He added: "This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation."

An Apple spokesperson, responding to the Reuters news agency request for comment, said by email that the company had "nothing to add at this time".

Unionisation efforts are gaining momentum at some large US corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionise withdrew their request last month, claiming intimidation.

Some current and former Apple workers last year began criticising the company’s working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
appleusmarylandunion
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
0.00
0.0%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo