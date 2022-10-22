7h ago

add bookmark

EU plans aid to Ukraine of R27.7bn per month

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

The European Union is drawing up plans to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion euros (~R26.74 billion) in economic aid per month next year, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

Speaking after an EU leaders' summit, von der Leyen said Ukraine had requested that international donors provide "a stable, reliable and predictable flow" of macroeconomic support.

Ukraine's economy has been shattered by Russia's eight-month-old invasion, and Kyiv estimates that it needs at least four billion euros in grants or loans per month to ensure basic government functions.

Von der Leyen said the money would be provided by the EU, United States and international economic institutions -- and that it would henceforth be sent as regular cash injections, after initial delays.

In their summit statement, the EU leaders said they would quickly provide an outstanding three billion euros of already allotted support, and called on the commission to design "a more structural solution".

Speaking to reporters, von der Leyen said this would see around about "1.5 billion per month for Ukraine financed by the European Union.

"So this will give overall a figure of 18 billion for the next year, an amount Ukraine can count on and where there's a stable and reliable predictable flow of income," she said.

"We have tasked the finance ministers to develop the appropriate mechanism. But it was important also to give the signal to Ukraine, that we very well know how important this reliable flow of income is."

On Thursday, the first day of the summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed EU leaders by video link and complained that Russia had turned his country's power grid into "a battlefield".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineaideu
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo