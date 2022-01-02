58m ago

add bookmark

France bans plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
France has banned the use of plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables
France has banned the use of plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables
iStock

A ban on the use of plastic to package a range of fruit and vegetables came into force in France on Saturday, to the dismay of the sector's packaging industry.

Environmentalists have long campaigned against single-use plastics as pollution worsens globally while President Emmanuel Macron has backed the move defending a "pragmatic" approach.

The October decree covers for example the sale of under 1.5 kilos (3.3 lbs) of apples.

However, the full legislation will not be applied until 2026, allowing firms to adapt, including on the sale of red fruits considered fragile.

Six months has also been granted to use up existing plastic packaging stocks.

"We were never consulted," complained Laurent Grandin, head of the fruit and vegetable sector's Interfel association.

He told AFP the costs were "insurmountable" for small companies who would have to keep using plastic to protect exports, notably to Britain, a major client for apples.

Pomanjou produces up to 40,000 tonnes of apples annually in the Loire valley and has over the last three years introduced 100 percent cardboard packing.

However packing costs have as a result soared 20% to 30%, said company representative Arnaud de Puineuf.

Big supermarket group Casino said it will now sell tomatoes in cardboard packaging and provide customers with paper or cellulose bags.

The packaging companies say the October 8 decree caught them by surprise, particularly the ban on recycled plastics.

"We have client firms ... who will have to stop their fruit and vegetable packing activity, even though they have been working on alternatives using less plastic or recycled plastic for several years," said a statement from the Elipso association that represents manufacturers.

'Market distortion'

Elipso and Polyvia, a union covering 3,500 firms making packaging, have appealed to France's State Council, which has jurisdiction over administrative disputes, against what they say is a distortion of European markets as the ban applies solely to France.

But Armand Chaigne, director of industrial markets at packaging firm DS Smith, sees the benefits, notably for cardboard manufacturers.

"It is estimated that in Europe, out of the eight million tonnes of plastic produced per year for single-use packaging, 1.5 million tonnes could already be removed," he said.

"That represents about 70 billion units of single-use plastic packaging", or "about seven billion euros ($7.9 billion) of additional turnover potential for cardboard."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronfranceplasticenvironmental pollution
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo