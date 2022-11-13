1h ago

add bookmark

G-20 unveils R25bn global pandemic fund to avoid repeat of Covid-19

accreditation
Norman Harsono and Claire Jiao
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The Group of 20 nations has raised $1.4 billion (R24.9 billion) for a global pandemic health fund to help avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 outbreak that killed over 6.6 million people and crippled the world economy.

The World Bank will manage the fund to help low- and middle-income countries prevent and address future pandemics, drawing commitments from more than 20 country donors, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others. More pledges are expected.

"The amount that has so far been accumulated is just the starting figure," said Sri Mulyani Indrawati, finance minister of Indonesia, the host nation and head of this year’s G-20 summit. "The estimated need is up to $31 billion, but this will not be the one and only instrument related to health system preparedness."

G-20 nations began work setting up the fund last year under the presidency of Italy as countries struggled to find enough money to fight the pandemic, with a shortfall of up to $16 billion, according to the World Health Organization.

Three years after the onset of Covid-19, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is pushing for equal access to the global health infrastructure by making it a priority for G-20 meetings this year. That includes getting countries to harmonise health protocols and distribute research and manufacturing capacity for medical products.

"This will provide a starting point for all of us to demonstrate to the world that G20 is able to produce concrete action that can have a global impact," Indrawati said on Sunday during the fund’s launch in Bali.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fundpandemichealthg20covid-19
Rand - Dollar
17.24
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,771.41
0.0%
Silver
21.71
0.0%
Palladium
2,049.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
95.99
+2.4%
Top 40
66,453
+3.6%
All Share
72,983
+3.1%
Resource 10
72,313
+3.9%
Industrial 25
87,136
+4.7%
Financial 15
16,055
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo