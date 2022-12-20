Germany cuts Russian share in gas use by more than half in 2022

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Germany slashed its consumption of Russian gas this year amid lower flows and a drive to diversify supplies after the war in Ukraine.

The share of Russian gas consumed in Europe’s biggest economy dropped to about 20% this year from 55% in 2021, according to data from energy lobby group BDEW.

Russia has heavily reduced flows to the continent, hitting Germany more than most. The nation is increasingly turning to imports of liquefied natural gas to fill the supply gap. The first terminal for the fuel opened last weekend, one in five chartered by the government.

Supplies from the Netherlands and Belgium have also helped reducing the share of Russian supplies, according to the data. At the same time, Germany has reduced its overall demand by almost 15%, mainly due to mild weather and the savings effects triggered by soaring prices.