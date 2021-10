Tesla headquarters moving to Texas after Musk’s California feud

Musk formalised the headquarters decision in a relatively more diplomatic fashion. While Palo Alto will no longer be Tesla’s home base, he said the carmaker hopes to increase output in Fremont by 50%. The company also recently started work on what it’s calling a "Megafactory" in the city of Lathrop, where it will make Megapacks, an energy-storage product for utilities.

"We will be continuing to expand our activities in California, so this is not a matter of Tesla leaving California," Musk said. He later added the company is "continuing to expand in California, significantly," but will grow "even more so" in Texas.

Tesla was founded in 2003 and first based in San Carlos, California. It announced a move to Palo Alto - the leafy Silicon Valley suburb that’s home to Stanford University and several venture capital firms - in 2009, the year before its initial public offering. Since then, the company has grown from scrappy startup to the world’s most valuable automaker.

Tesla’s decision to uproot its headquarters comes despite growing discomfort among some companies with Texas’s policies, including voting restrictions and an abortion law that was just temporarily blocked by a federal judge. Governor Greg Abbott defended those measures last month by claiming the state’s "social policies" have the support of business leaders, including Musk. The CEO responded with a tweet saying he "would prefer to stay out of politics".

Several California-based companies have left for the Lone Star State, which offers lower taxes, cheaper cost of living and fewer business regulations. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. recently moved to Houston from Palo Alto, while Charles Schwab Corp. relocated its headquarters to the Dallas area from San Francisco.

"We welcome Tesla home!" Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in an email. "It’s a tech company that creates the clean manufacturing, middle-skill jobs Austin needs."

The carmaker joins a number of other tech companies with operations in Austin. Dell Technologies was founded in the city, and Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. each have a large presence. Oracle Corp. said last year it was moving its headquarters to Austin from Silicon Valley, one of several transplants to the Texas state capital during the pandemic.

“This is the newest economic development trophy on Governor Abbott’s wall,” John Boyd, a corporate relocation consultant based in Princeton, New Jersey, said by phone on Thursday. The move is important to the state’s efforts to attract tech talent, he said, and also to Tesla’s efforts to appeal to a wider swath of US consumers with the upcoming launch of Cybertruck, its new pickup.

"Tesla is trying to expand its brand and appeal to Middle America," Boyd said.

"Mr. Musk’s announcement highlights yet again the urgency for California to address our housing affordability crisis and the many other challenges that make it so difficult for companies to grow here," said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, which represents companies in the region.