1h ago

add bookmark

Zimbabweans without power for 19 hours a day as Kariba dam runs dry

accreditation
Ray Ndlovu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Young boys play pool by torchlight in the gathering darkness in the town of Chitungwiza where electricity is only provided for a few hours, usually late at night, in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe.
Young boys play pool by torchlight in the gathering darkness in the town of Chitungwiza where electricity is only provided for a few hours, usually late at night, in Chitungwiza, Zimbabwe.
Photo by Mary Turner/Getty Images

Zimbabweans are being subjected to 19 hours of power cuts a day, because there is insufficient water in the Kariba dam to drive the nation’s main hydropower plant.

The worst outages since 2019 are wreaking havoc, causing snarl-ups in Harare, the capital, where most traffic lights are no longer working, and interrupting mobile phone services because batteries used to run base stations don’t have time to recharge. Supermarkets, restaurants and some other businesses rely on generators to keep operating, but they are unable to run them perpetually for an extended period.  

"Kariba generates almost half of our power needs, which is why a reduction in its generation capacity immediately registers throughout our economy and in our lives," Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa wrote in his weekly column in state media on Sunday.

The level of usable water in Kariba, which is the world’s largest man-made reservoir and is tapped by both Zambia and Zimbabwe, stood at 4.1% as of Nov. 28, a record low, according to the Zambezi River Authority, which manages water supply for the two southern African nations. 

READ | Zim to ask neighbours for help as its power crisis deepens

Zimbabwe has used up its water allocation from Kariba this year and was drawing 200 megawatts of power from the dam’s hydropower plant on Monday, less than a fifth of the installed capacity it should be able to access, according to data on the Zimbabwe Power Company website.

"Kariba will not shut down completely," Soda Zhemu, the energy minister, said in an emailed statement. The authorities plan to increase power imports from South Africa and Mozambique, and ramp up production from its antiquated coal-fired power stations in Hwange to at least 400MW to help add capacity to the grid, he said. 

Zambia will start rolling blackouts from 15 December that will last for six hours at a stretch and only affect residential areas, Energy Minister Peter Kapala, told legislators on 2 December. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kariba damzimbabwe
Rand - Dollar
17.42
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.27
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.28
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,772.30
+0.2%
Silver
22.38
+0.6%
Palladium
1,889.75
+0.7%
Platinum
1,005.13
+0.5%
Brent Crude
82.68
-3.5%
Top 40
68,543
0.0%
All Share
74,693
0.0%
Resource 10
74,781
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,501
0.0%
Financial 15
15,595
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo