27m ago

Share

Diamonds are for now: Botswana inks new deal with De Beers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
De Beers has secured an 11th hour deal with Botswana
De Beers has secured an 11th hour deal with Botswana
De Beers/Facebook

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Botswana has reached an eleventh-hour deal with diamond giant De Beers after months of tense negotiations that saw the continent's top producer threatening to cut ties with the company.

The Botswana government and Anglo-American, the majority owner of De Beers, have reached an "agreement in principle", the two sides said in a statement issued late Friday.

The agreement provides for a new 10-year agreement to sell the rough diamonds produced by Debswana -- a joint venture equally owned by the government and De Beers -- and a 25-year extension of its mining licenses.

No value was given for the agreement.

The previous 2011 sale agreement between the southern African country, one of the continent's richest, and the world's largest diamond company by value, was extended exceptionally until June 30, 2023, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under terms negotiated by the two sides in 2011, De Beers received 90 percent of the rough diamonds mined, while Botswana had 10 percent to sell itself.

In 2020, Botswana's share had risen to 25 percent.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi had threatened to cut ties with the company if the latest talks proved unfavourable for his country.

"If we don't achieve a win-win situation each party will have to pack its bags and go," he said in February.

The country turned up the heat the following month by announcing it would soon conclude an agreement to take a 24 percent stake in the Belgian diamond manufacturer HB Antwerp.

Last year, De Beers obtained about 70 percent of its rough diamonds from Botswana.

Diamond mining accounts for a third of the landlocked country's GDP.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
de beersbotswanadiamonds
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.84
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.81
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.55
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
901.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,226.84
0.0%
Gold
1,919.63
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo