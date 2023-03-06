2h ago

STOCK TAKE | A future you don't want to subscribe to

A recent incident in US highlighted the indignity visited on a family in the midst of a catastrophe by the late-stage capitalism shenanigans of car subscription services – more specifically VW's car tracking offering Car-Net.

According to police, a mother pulled up to her driveway, took one child into the house and returned to her vehicle to take out her two-year-old, when hijackers pulled up, hit her, drove over her and sped away with the vehicle. The woman was rushed to hospital, and the police contacted VW to track the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, there was a delay, as Volkswagen Car-Net would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen,"  the country sheriff's office said in a statement. According to one report, despite pleas from the police, VW could only say that the complimentary Car-Net free trial had ended, and they would only track the car if $150 was paid immediately.

The police, while all of this was going on, and a way to pay VW was being arranged, ended up finding the car and recovering the child, with the help of a 911 caller.

This isn't like the first few months of free Apple TV you get with a new iPhone lapsing. Your Netflix subscription, or even your News24 subscription, are not a matter of life and death. It's not even a pure third party, Cartrack-type of situation, where you willingly enter into a contract. VW actively prevented the police from rescuing a toddler in a hijacked car.

Business' aim is to provide value to stakeholders, while providing a service or product – no one is denying that. But at the cost of lives?

While VW eventually apologised, saying there was a breach of emergency process with the company that runs Car-Net for them, it's not just them who have problematic "subscription services" with their cars. Tesla's self-driving system is subscription based – so what will happen if some reason your debit order failed to go through – is your Model X going to crash into a bunch of kids as your autopilot is remotely switched off during your morning school run?

The way this trend is going, you will have to subscribe to have working air-con in your car, pay to remove pop-up ads on your windscreen, or be forced to wait 15 seconds to watch the new promo for the upgraded VW before you can rush to the hospital while your kid is having an asthma attack.

What a wonderful future. 

