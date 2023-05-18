STOCK TAKE | Actually, AngloGold's exit has everything to do with SA

OPINION

It's not me, it's you

AngloGold breaks up with SA

Disingenuous as it might be, it's really no wonder that AngloGold Ashanti has been at pains to say its decision to exit South Africa has nothing to do with the country itself.

Three years since selling off its SA assets, and after a year of negotiations, the government has opened the exit door and all AngloGold Ashanti needs do is make a run for it.



Well that, and pay some R11 billion in fees.

The company may say it has "nothing to do with SA", but in truth it has everything thing to do with it.



Despite roots going back more than 100 years, the company chose to sell off its final remaining SA assets in 2020. Those assets - which included Mponeng, the world's deepest gold mine – were clearly not spent as they are now being worked by Harmony Gold, which is enjoying strong revenues and is even considering extending the 4km deep mine down further.



For AngloGold, it wasn't worth the effort. And to be fair, they are not alone. The frustrating political, regulatory, labour and energy landscape is making it unattractive for companies to continue to invest here, let alone to explore for new resources.

While AngloGold's SA asset sale was hoped to rid the group of the undeniable discount that the market places on SA companies, it turns out it wasn't good enough.

The company has underperformed compared to its peers making, but there are SA reasons too.

By virtue of being headquartered in SA, AngloGold is subject to SA laws and regulations – and that puts investors on edge. And, as the group's CEO noted, its credit rating is also automatically tied to that of the junk-rated sovereign.



Now that the door is open, AngloGold is pretty much home free. All it now needs is for investors to agree that leaving SA is worth the hefty R11 billion price tag. They probably will.

If all goes smoothly, the exit will also set a precedent for other corporates mulling a similar move - of which you can be assured, there are many.

Quote of the day

(This) egotistical trip (De Ruyter) is on at the moment is not serving him or the country in any positive way. And any notion that he has, that he is this messianic or heroic figure that is on one hand going to condemn all of us but on the other hand be the saviour… is a misplaced area of focus on his part. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan during a Scopa briefing in parliament on Wednesday

Chart of the day

Number of the day

983 000 ounces 2023's expected shortfall of platinum in the market, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. Demand is going to outstrip supply by the largest margin since records began in the 1970s. 2023's expected shortfall of platinum in the market, according to the World Platinum Investment Council. Demand is going to outstrip supply by the largest margin since records began in the 1970s.

Previously:

STOCK TAKE | Retiring Dis-Chem CEO: Taking a backseat or backseat driver?

STOCK TAKE | Transaction Capital's word soup - and govt's 'spustya rukava' problem

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's dark and smoggy future could be good news for Thungela's c(ash) pile



STOCK TAKE | New-look mining M&A - and botched Eskom probe is a double disaster

STOCK TAKE | Moti needs more than a rebrand - and where is govt's investment pledge?

STOCK TAKE | Old Mutual minds the (pay) gap

STOCK TAKE | PIC must make a call on RBPlat - and where is Herr Jooste?

STOCK TAKE | Twitter ceases to exist - sort of

STOCK TAKE | Glencore (tries to) go big on copper

STOCK TAKE | Mantashe puts his foot in it, again

STOCK TAKE | Bad timing in SA aviation - and how UNIQ is Shoprite's new store name?

STOCK TAKE | The low Bain threshold - and food prices are out of control

STOCK TAKE | Crypto rises, but for how long, and eye-catching moves at Transaction

STOCK TAKE | Facebook gets leaner, and meaner

STOCK TAKE | Brian Molefe, amateur advocate

STOCK TAKE | A future you don't want to subscribe to

STOCK TAKE | The ANC's Barbra Streisand moment?

STOCK TAKE | Did MPs read the rail White Paper Cabinet adopted, and can Eskom offer some good stats?

STOCK TAKE | Struggling sugar industry eyes Godongwana nervously and Telkom seems to get speedier

STOCK TAKE | The Magda U-turn - and SA's great credit rush

STOCK TAKE | The cost of cybercrime and the state of the captured nation

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's tough lessons for a zombie apocalypse

STOCK TAKE | Spar's flawed thinking

STOCK TAKE | Nampak is boxed in a corner

STOCK TAKE | Steinhoff's unsettling future for shareholders, and Telkom loses its suitors

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent the views of News24.