2h ago

add bookmark

STOCK TAKE | Did Woolworths fleece Spar?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

OPINION

Woolworths fleeces Spar?

Spar spars over snacks and treats

It’s hard not to be suspicious about Woolworths' decision to release a trading update, for a 20-week period, the same day that Spar released its results (Wednesday). JSE companies report results at 26 and 52 weeks, roughly, but do need to flag earnings expectations if they are high or low enough. Also, hard to be too suspicious when speculating, lawyers insist.

But those looking for smoke may see some in how investors reacted to the two releases. Spar’s shares crashed almost 15% on disappointing dividend and earnings news, while Woolworths leapt almost 6%, and adding more than 3% on Thursday as well. Not baaad.

Of course, this is not to suggest Woolworths knew exactly what was in Spar’s report, but it may have had some idea, especially as it is also a grocer that shares certain markets. Spar is also in the midst of implementing a new enterprise resource planning system, a massive, and expensive undertaking, and therefore a risky one. Spar, of course, knows this, and recently appointed Ernst and Young to strengthen its IT audit functions for precisely this reason.

Woolworths' namesake in Australia, which is not connected to Woolworths SA, also struggled with its new system, and SA’s Woolworths may have noticed, perhaps when googling stuff.

But even if it didn’t, implementing such systems is already famously difficult, especially, it seems, for firms slinging food and booze.

Woolworths may also have got a sense it was eating Spar’s lunch if significantly more customers were eating theirs, but, it seems both have taken load shedding hits, and both are clearly in the fight for customers.

The news on Wednesday, in part, was that Woolworths' SA food business grew turnover 7.1% in the 4.60273 months to 13 November (5.1% in comparable store terms) Food inflation was 7.9%, but it kept its price moves to an average 6.3%.

Spar's internally measured inflation for food was 6.9% for its year to end-September, while turnover in its core SA grocery was "a robust" 5.3%, or 4.9% in comparable retail terms. Advertising and promotional costs jumped a fifth.

Of course, SA food is not the be-all and end-all of either firm's business, but they do share the JSE, and a limited pool of investors. Regardless of the motives, how nice of Woolworths to help out on the day, as some of Spar's shareholders looked for alternatives.

Quote of the day


Tweet of the day

Table of the day

(Up to 11 November)

Number of the day

39.45%
The amount by which Tesla's current market value exceeds that of SA's GDP in 2021, measured at just under $420 billion by the World Bank.

Previously:

STOCK TAKE | Where did the Trustco trust go?

STOCK TAKE | Another SA firm burned in Australia and what the Post Office, Twitter have in common

STOCK TAKE | Will Gold Fields come up short?

STOCK TAKE | Chicken Licken eyes everyone's souls and Shoprite has fans in Singapore

STOCK TAKE | The Dis-Chem dodge - and will you be paying by cash, card or crypto?

STOCK TAKE | Discovery executives make bank

STOCK TAKE | Heineken keeps it green, Godongwana's careful words and SA's tax revolt odds

STOCK TAKE | In praise of SA's great worriers

STOCK TAKE | Eskom (sort of) stimulates business spending, while super yacht heads SA's way

STOCK TAKE | Telkom gets jilted and Markus 2.0

STOCK TAKE | The Dis-Chem drama - and Pick n Pay slump points to trouble ahead

STOCK TAKE | A tale of two smelters, and did banks get it wrong on home loans?

STOCK TAKE | Reserve Bank walks the hawk talk and Harmony re-emerges down under

STOCK TAKE | Allan Gray takes shine to Gold Fields - and Anglo's Kusile-sized generator

STOCK TAKE | Pick n Pay's big bet - and should you follow Gerrie?

STOCK TAKE | Is Sasol's hydrogen plan just hot air?

STOCK TAKE | Karooooo grows its Os and Ackerman states it like it is

STOCK TAKE | A German cure for SA labour woes - and what’s Schadenfreude in Swedish?

STOCK TAKE | Allan Gray takes shine to Gold Fields - and Anglo's Kusile-sized generator

STOCK TAKE | Telkom avoids signal loss amid the Rain - and the Woolies wage way

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent the views of News24. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stock takeinvestingmarkets
Rand - Dollar
17.35
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.00
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,763.85
+0.2%
Silver
21.13
+0.8%
Palladium
2,024.50
+0.9%
Platinum
989.38
+0.4%
Brent Crude
89.78
-3.4%
Top 40
65,832
0.0%
All Share
72,155
0.0%
Resource 10
69,860
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,655
0.0%
Financial 15
15,770
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo