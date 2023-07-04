STOCK TAKE | Is Eskom immune to inflation? And Argent Industrial lambastes the ANC's 'Fun Show'

OPINION
Eskom's inflationary immunity
Collective bargaining, anger, denial, acceptance and depression
Judging from the single-digit increases currently on offer to most in the South African job market, you'd be forgiven for thinking that only a Patrick Bateman-styled hedge fund manager could afford some of the eye-watering increases the country has seen in food inflation.
It may seem like underlining the obvious, but the salaries of most consumers simply haven't kept up.
Therefore, news of food and beverage inflation slowing to 11.8% from 13.9% in May would have been cold comfort for your average consumer, who probably only saw single-digit increases in their salaries or wages - if at all.
It has been roughly 18 months to two years since global inflation began its stratospheric climb, caused initially by supply bottle necks brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and then exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. While the slowdown in the rate is most certainly welcome, the concern now is high prices are likely to remain quite sticky, especially in SA where companies have been forced to pay millions for generators, diesel and solar alternatives to mitigate load shedding.
As a result, they will likely hold on to as much of their profit margins as possible to recoup these costs, with consumers probably not getting as much relief as they would like.
Load shedding, which is here to stay for the foreseeable future, also continues to add to inflationary pressure in the South African picture.
He suggested that wage and salary inflation itself would have to soar beyond double-digit figures if consumers had any hope of getting back to where they were before.
This, of course, is a very unlikely scenario, especially considering the financial pressure most companies face because of the costs of, wait for it … load shedding.
Of course, if you work at Eskom as a unionised non-managerial employee, you are likely to be more sanguine than most about inflation prospects – considering that you have received two consecutive 7% increases in the past two years.
Furthermore, the latest deal signed in June with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), and Solidarity, will see these staff all receiving a 7% increase for the next three years (until the end of June 2026), as Eskom looks to avoid wage negotiations for the next few years to focus on ending load shedding.
To sweeten the wage agreement even further, the parastatal will also be increasing the housing allowance to workers by 7% over the next three years, as well as pay a once-off taxable payment of R10 000 for the first two years.
This is nothing to be sneezed at, especially considering that even before these increases, employees in the electricity sector were among the highest paid in formal industry.
Of course, one can't simply be angry at Eskom employees (simply). Many, or at least some, even if only one or two, are extremely hard working and not directly responsible for the state of their organisation. But then again, some behaviour of others makes it hard to be sympathetic, even if global energy prices aren't their fault either.
But still in an irony not lost on everyone else, it is quite rich that the staff at the institution responsible for a not insignificant amount of SA's sky-high inflation, are also the ones most immune to it. For now, at least.
With legal proceedings over the bankrupt South African Post Office continuing in the courts this week, and with South Africans desperate to make themselves immune from state service delivery, perhaps Eskom employees should be seriously asking themselves if their chronically bailed-out employer is actually too big to fail.
Argent Industrial watches SA's 'Fun Show'
Nice to have entertainment, and profit, options
Tweet of the day
Chad mentality pic.twitter.com/iI8TIOnmEJ— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 26, 2023
Chart of the day
Top losers and gainers for the first half of 2023Index was +5.6% ex dividends over the period .. pic.twitter.com/uIogY3NL1G— Simon Brown (@SimonPB) July 3, 2023
Number of the day
