STOCK TAKE | Is SA in a recession? Economists say no, but also yes

OPINION

Is SA in a recession? Economists say no, but also yes





Way too early to say

There’s a lot of jokes about economists. To help explain this, though it wasn’t a joke, Friedrich von Hayek said in his 1974 Nobel prize banquet speech he didn’t actually think economists should get the prize.



He had a deeper point about the risks of politicisation of authority in the oft nebulous social sciences, which he most certainly did not think was a joke.

But still, here is an actual joke. How many economists does it take to change a lightbulb?

None. It’s one of those new-fangled LED types and is just fine. Realising this, an unknown number of economists run off to adjust their models.

Still, unlike jokes about lawyers or politicians, the jokes about economists tend towards the actual professional subject matter, not their ethics. But the politics of it can be seen in how people react to stuff like GDP numbers.

SA recently got some fresh numbers on this. Stats SA’s (before revision) show SA’s GDP in the first three months of the year grew 0.4% quarter on quarter – that’s the headline number – and is real growth, seasonally adjusted (SA has four of those too).

The nominal (meaning in name only) figure, which excludes inflation and seasons, however, was down R35 billion, meaning there was actually less money (the actual thing behind the name) flying about. But before you accuse Stats SA of doing anything dodgy to make people with a monopoly on violence happy (de jure, or nominally), in the fourth quarter, nominal GDP was up R1 billion, but real GDP still fell (a surprise and revised) 1.1%.

Therefore, in both real and nominal terms, SA has avoided a technical recession until at least the end of the second quarter, nominally, or third, in real terms. A technical recession is two successive quarters of "negative growth", a descriptive if not subjective term, but it’s hardly an exciting number where unemployment can be talked about in thirds.

Still, that’s the science of it, not a recession. But is SA in some sort a recession, at least one? Perhaps many? Probably yes, or definitely.

Back to the dismal science, though a bit more relativistic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF, trending on SA Twitter on Thursday) has SA growing 0.1% in 2023, versus 2% for the globe as a whole. If its economists hit their KPAs this year, it will mean SA will better than Germany (0.3% fall and the UK, 0.1% dip). It’s also likely to do much better than Sri Lanka, one really hopes.

But even if science, it’s cherry picking a few examples, and, socially, a better approach may include the people numbers as well. In social terms, this IMF forecast probably sums it up:

Supplied Supplied

Tweet of the day

The more one travels, the more one realizes how much South Africa has lost over the past fifteen years. Across the board losses. — Simi Chiloane (@tanskeptic) June 8, 2023

Chart of the day

Number of the day

-1.4% The fall in GDP per capita the IMF expects for SA in 2023, picking up to 0.3% growth in 2024.

Previously:

STOCK TAKE | Money well spent? Moti's media courting goes awry after gag order

STOCK TAKE | Private sector participation a silver lining in government's gold-level ineptitude

STOCK TAKE | 'Golf Fields' unafraid of Chris Griffith after handing him clubs and sword

STOCK TAKE | Why SA's petrolheads shouldn't fear zero carbon

STOCK TAKE | SAA's private problems are yours too

STOCK TAKE | Actually, AngloGold's exit has everything to do with SA

STOCK TAKE | Retiring Dis-Chem CEO: Taking a backseat or backseat driver?

STOCK TAKE | Transaction Capital's word soup - and govt's 'spustya rukava' problem

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's dark and smoggy future could be good news for Thungela's c(ash) pile

STOCK TAKE | New-look mining M&A - and botched Eskom probe is a double disaster

STOCK TAKE | Moti needs more than a rebrand - and where is govt's investment pledge?

STOCK TAKE | Old Mutual minds the (pay) gap

STOCK TAKE | PIC must make a call on RBPlat - and where is Herr Jooste?

STOCK TAKE | Twitter ceases to exist - sort of

STOCK TAKE | Glencore (tries to) go big on copper

STOCK TAKE | Mantashe puts his foot in it, again

STOCK TAKE | Bad timing in SA aviation - and how UNIQ is Shoprite's new store name?

STOCK TAKE | The low Bain threshold - and food prices are out of control

STOCK TAKE | Crypto rises, but for how long, and eye-catching moves at Transaction

STOCK TAKE | Facebook gets leaner, and meaner

STOCK TAKE | Brian Molefe, amateur advocate

STOCK TAKE | A future you don't want to subscribe to

STOCK TAKE | The ANC's Barbra Streisand moment?

STOCK TAKE | Did MPs read the rail White Paper Cabinet adopted, and can Eskom offer some good stats?

STOCK TAKE | Struggling sugar industry eyes Godongwana nervously and Telkom seems to get speedier

STOCK TAKE | The Magda U-turn - and SA's great credit rush

STOCK TAKE | The cost of cybercrime and the state of the captured nation

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's tough lessons for a zombie apocalypse

STOCK TAKE | Spar's flawed thinking

STOCK TAKE | Nampak is boxed in a corner

STOCK TAKE | Steinhoff's unsettling future for shareholders, and Telkom loses its suitors

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent the views of News24.