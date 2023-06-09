STOCK TAKE | Is SA in a recession? Economists say no, but also yes

45m ago

Is SA in a recession? Economists say no, but also yes

OPINION

Way too early to say

There’s a lot of jokes about economists. To help explain this, though it wasn’t a joke, Friedrich von Hayek said in his 1974 Nobel prize banquet speech he didn’t actually think economists should get the prize.

He had a deeper point about the risks of politicisation of authority in the oft nebulous social sciences, which he most certainly did not think was a joke.

But still, here is an actual joke. How many economists does it take to change a lightbulb?

None. It’s one of those new-fangled LED types and is just fine. Realising this, an unknown number of economists run off to adjust their models.

Still, unlike jokes about lawyers or politicians, the jokes about economists tend towards the actual professional subject matter, not their ethics. But the politics of it can be seen in how people react to stuff like GDP numbers.

SA recently got some fresh numbers on this. Stats SA’s (before revision) show SA’s GDP in the first three months of the year grew 0.4% quarter on quarter – that’s the headline number – and is real growth, seasonally adjusted (SA has four of those too).

The nominal (meaning in name only) figure, which excludes inflation and seasons, however, was down R35 billion, meaning there was actually less money (the actual thing behind the name) flying about. But before you accuse Stats SA of doing anything dodgy to make people with a monopoly on violence happy (de jure, or nominally), in the fourth quarter, nominal GDP was up R1 billion, but real GDP still fell (a surprise and revised) 1.1%.

Therefore, in both real and nominal terms, SA has avoided a technical recession until at least the end of the second quarter, nominally, or third, in real terms. A technical recession is two successive quarters of "negative growth", a descriptive if not subjective term, but it’s hardly an exciting number where unemployment can be talked about in thirds.

Still, that’s the science of it, not a recession. But is SA in some sort a recession, at least one? Perhaps many? Probably yes, or definitely.

Back to the dismal science, though a bit more relativistic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF, trending on SA Twitter on Thursday) has SA growing 0.1% in 2023, versus 2% for the globe as a whole. If its economists hit their KPAs this year, it will mean SA will better than Germany (0.3% fall and the UK, 0.1% dip). It’s also likely to do much better than Sri Lanka, one really hopes.

But even if science, it’s cherry picking a few examples, and, socially, a better approach may include the people numbers as well. In social terms, this IMF forecast probably sums it up:

IMF 2023 Article IV Consultation Report, p57
Tweet of the day

Chart of the day

Number of the day

-1.4%
The fall in GDP per capita the IMF expects for SA in 2023, picking up to 0.3% growth in 2024.

