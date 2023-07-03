1h ago

STOCK TAKE | Junk in the trunk? Mantashe trumpets exploration of 'elephant country'

OPINION

Junk in the trunk? Mantashe trumpets exploration of 'elephant country'

Big grey areas

These include the development of an exploration strategy coupled with a yet-to-be-launched R500 million exploration fund which is being established by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Council for Geoscience.

The exploration strategy is very ambitious in its aim to attract 5% of the global exploration spend within five years. SA currently attracts much less than 1% - down from almost 5.5% in 2004 - and the clock started ticking in April last year already, when the strategy was released.

As of May this year, the prospecting rights backlog stood at 1 449 – and half of these pertained to the Northern Cape.

Interesting to note, too, is that the mining permits backlog stands at 2 185 and that 75% of this is attributable to Mpumalanga, relating largely to coal mining. This presumably has been spurred by sky-high coal prices which hit record levels last year. It's safe to assume too that, unless prices surge again later this year, by the time the department gets to processing these applications, the interest in coal mining will have disappeared.

Here's hoping the potential explorers of the Northern Cape are able to hang on until Mantashe's department faces the elephant head-on and gets its house in order.

R35 trillion
The value of SA's untapped mineral wealth, according to some estimates.

