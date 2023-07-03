STOCK TAKE | Junk in the trunk? Mantashe trumpets exploration of 'elephant country'

OPINION

Junk in the trunk? Mantashe trumpets exploration of 'elephant country'

Big grey areas

South Africa, the Northern Cape in particular, is considered "elephant country", not in reference to the pachyderm population – of which the province in fact has none – but rather for the potentially huge mineral discoveries which lie beneath the surface.

In addressing the second annual Northern Cape Mining and Energy Investment Conference this week, Minister Gwede Mantashe called for investors to increase mining exploration activities in the untapped Northern Cape.

Exploration is a notoriously risky investment activity, and so Mantashe was sure to point to government initiatives which aim to de-risk the mineral acreage of the country and encourage the emergence of new mines.

These include the development of an exploration strategy coupled with a yet-to-be-launched R500 million exploration fund which is being established by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Council for Geoscience.

The exploration strategy is very ambitious in its aim to attract 5% of the global exploration spend within five years. SA currently attracts much less than 1% - down from almost 5.5% in 2004 - and the clock started ticking in April last year already, when the strategy was released.

That's all good and well, but the minister really has ignored the elephant in the room – that his department's inept administration is killing exploration efforts, and especially so in the Northern Cape.

The province is indeed home to a vast array of mineral resources, including those minerals which will be in high demand amid a global transition toward cleaner, green energy technologies. In fact, the Northern Cape holds more potential than any other SA province to host a mining boom in new-tech minerals such as zinc, nickel, lead, copper and cobalt, which are key elements in the manufacture of smartphones, electric vehicles and renewable power systems.

Investors are not blind to this. In fact, applications for prospecting rights in the Northern Cape are streaming in.

The problem is, they are not being processed.

As the latest numbers show, Mantashe's department is faced with a sizeable permitting and mining rights backlog.

As of May this year, the prospecting rights backlog stood at 1 449 – and half of these pertained to the Northern Cape.

Interesting to note, too, is that the mining permits backlog stands at 2 185 and that 75% of this is attributable to Mpumalanga, relating largely to coal mining. This presumably has been spurred by sky-high coal prices which hit record levels last year. It's safe to assume too that, unless prices surge again later this year, by the time the department gets to processing these applications, the interest in coal mining will have disappeared.

Here's hoping the potential explorers of the Northern Cape are able to hang on until Mantashe's department faces the elephant head-on and gets its house in order.

Tweet of the day

Who doesn’t like a good wallow? Excellent for their skin & fun to boot, mud baths are a favourite activity for little mud monsters (AKA Vaarti, Rokka, Mayan & Mwinzi) at our Kaluku Neonate Unit for orphaned elephants. pic.twitter.com/Y654duor7J — Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) June 29, 2023

Chart of the day

How does five-year inflation roll in at 2.25%? Is this a veiled indicator of deflationary recession? Is it wild miscalibration? Or am I looking at the inflation elephant through a key hole? https://t.co/tiJ34QlGcF #FRED @stlouisfed pic.twitter.com/ejpqELRiRo — Adrian Saville (@AdrianSaville) June 30, 2023

Number of the day

R35 trillion The value of SA's untapped mineral wealth, according to some estimates.

Previously:

STOCK TAKE | Is corporate SA starting to see light at the end of SA's load shedding tunnel?

STOCK TAKE | Is SA in a recession? Economists say no, but also yes

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's dark and smoggy future could be good news for Thungela's c(ash) pile

STOCK TAKE | New-look mining M&A - and botched Eskom probe is a double disaster

STOCK TAKE | Moti needs more than a rebrand - and where is govt's investment pledge?

STOCK TAKE | Old Mutual minds the (pay) gap

STOCK TAKE | PIC must make a call on RBPlat - and where is Herr Jooste?

STOCK TAKE | Twitter ceases to exist - sort of

STOCK TAKE | Glencore (tries to) go big on copper

STOCK TAKE | Mantashe puts his foot in it, again

STOCK TAKE | Bad timing in SA aviation - and how UNIQ is Shoprite's new store name?

STOCK TAKE | The low Bain threshold - and food prices are out of control

STOCK TAKE | Crypto rises, but for how long, and eye-catching moves at Transaction

STOCK TAKE | Facebook gets leaner, and meaner

STOCK TAKE | Brian Molefe, amateur advocate

STOCK TAKE | A future you don't want to subscribe to

STOCK TAKE | The ANC's Barbra Streisand moment?

STOCK TAKE | Did MPs read the rail White Paper Cabinet adopted, and can Eskom offer some good stats?

STOCK TAKE | Struggling sugar industry eyes Godongwana nervously and Telkom seems to get speedier

STOCK TAKE | The Magda U-turn - and SA's great credit rush

STOCK TAKE | The cost of cybercrime and the state of the captured nation

STOCK TAKE | Eskom's tough lessons for a zombie apocalypse

STOCK TAKE | Spar's flawed thinking

STOCK TAKE | Nampak is boxed in a corner

STOCK TAKE | Steinhoff's unsettling future for shareholders, and Telkom loses its suitors

News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent the views of News24.