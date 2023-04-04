1h ago

STOCK TAKE | Mantashe puts his foot in it, again

OPINION

Mantashe puts his foot in it, again

Left foot, probably

During what seemed an uncharacteristically benign speech, Minister Gwede Mantashe last week highlighted the strides government has made in supporting mineral resource exploration in South Africa.

The minister did, however, register his concern that a R500 million exploration fund remains untapped.

The fund in question was announced by Mantashe in February, during the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

A partnership between the Industrial Development Corporation and the Council for Geoscience, the fund is supported with geological information to de-risk the exploration activities and increase the chances of success.

Mantashe last week lamented there has been little to no uptake.

It's an odd outcome given the desperate need for funding for exploration in SA – a high-risk activity financiers aren't exactly dying to bankroll.

But it is not odd at all if you consider the fund has not actually been launched by the IDC.

In fact, the IDC is at the final stages of its work, ahead of launching the fund.

More positive (and concrete) development, as was also noted by Mantashe last week, is that a cadastral system – a digitised, transparent record of all the mining rights held in South Africa – has finally gone out for tender.

Unlike the previous tender, which called for a bespoke solution, this one seeks an established service provider to come forward with tried-and-tested solution.

This could be a game changer for mining exploration in South Africa. A potential investor will no longer have to run from pillar to post to find out who, if anyone, holds rights over the area they are interested in exploring. It also means fewer palms will need to be greased. Although it is to be seen how those department officials who have grown fat over mining rights backdoor deals will (or won't) adjust to a transparent system.

Number of the day

R2 trillion
The gross revenue collected by SARS in the 2022/23 tax year, an almost 10% increase year on year.

