STOCK TAKE | Private sector participation a silver lining in government's gold-level ineptitude

OPINION

Private sector participation a silver lining in government's gold-level ineptitude

Lemon capitalism

Winston Churchill famously advised to never let a good crisis go to waste.

And South Africa's crises are certainly immense.

Between deepening poverty and unemployment, stagnant economic growth, an escalating power shortage, a flailing rand amid the spectre of sanctions as well as crumbling public institutions – there are countless reasons to be very worried about the country.

Promises of redress can hardly be believed either, as the ruling ANC proves over and over again it is incapable of decisively tackling just about any economic issue it's come up against.

Rather, inaction is the name of the game – and you can be sure just about anything that was going south a few years ago is positively broken now.

Eskom is an obvious case in point, another is Transnet – the failures of which are taking an even larger toll on the economy than the power crisis. South Africa is not yet a failed state, but it has all the makings of soon becoming one.

But out of the bad can still come some good – if government finally allows others to help. This seems to be the case as challenges are so large that talk of private sector participation is becoming increasingly commonplace.

And South Africa has a special advantage in this regard - globally respected, highly capable private sector which is positively champing at the bit to pitch in and help make things work.

The door for public sector participation is now clearly beginning to eke open. On the power front, we've seen government's hand forced to lift licensing thresholds that were suppressing private power projects.

The project pipeline is now flowing thick and fast, as evidenced by countless announcements, especially from the mining sector.

Although it's too late to save South Africans from likely Stage 8 load shedding – or higher – this winter, these projects are the only real plans in place that are set to alleviate pressure off the power system, starting in the next year or two.

Hopefully the door can crack wider still when it comes to improving the performance of Eskom's coal-fired power plants.

When it comes to rail, there are promising signs too as Transnet plans to appoint an infrastructure manager to enable private companies to run trains on key freight tracks. The company also expects to form partnerships with private operators various port terminals in coming months.

Hopefully these are the signposts of a watershed moment.

Tweet of the day

I just went to place in Cape Town that wanted to charge me R70 for a sausage roll.A sausage roll.Is the mince crushed with Nvidia extract? — The Finance Ghost (@FinanceGhost) May 31, 2023

Chart of the day

Private companies to add more than 4 GW to South Africa's grid by end 2024 pic.twitter.com/WkGZJzGoWj — Antony Sguazzin (@AntonySguazzin) May 31, 2023

Number of the day

14.7% How many of SA's 257 municipalities received clean audits in 2022, down from almost 16% in 2021.

