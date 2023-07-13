OPINION

STOCK TAKE | Ramokgopa's promises of a steady ship end with iceberg

Ministers are immune to load shedding, though, so we aren't in the same boat

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from the Titanic disaster, is that it is always a mistake to tempt fate by having excessive pride in your abilities.

It's just a pity that the movers and shakers in government didn't get the memo. Much to their chagrin, one would hope.

While there is much debate still as to whether Captain Edward John Smith actually uttered the infamous words that "not even God" could sink the Titanic in 1912, the doomed ocean liner's fate has served as a massive symbol against being blinded by hubris ever since.

Surely Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa must have known he was asking for trouble when he said at a press briefing that improvements in load shedding to between Stages 1 and 3 were not "due to an act of God", but because of interventions made by the government and businesses.

He didn’t stop there either. In response to questions about whether the grid could handle the freezing temperatures that visited Johannesburg and other parts of the country this week, he also expressed confidence – some may argue excessive confidence given developments this week - that there was sufficient capacity to handle the cold front hitting SA.

What's that saying about famous last words … Fast-forward three days and a couple of breakdowns later and we are once again in the grip of Stage 6 load shedding as a bitter cold chills South Africans to the bone.

Ramokgopa had an even more recent example of the folly of being confident to study when he took to the podium on Sunday to give the nation an update on the state of affairs at Eskom.

That of course was last month's tragic implosion of Stockton Rush's submersible Titan, which was itself on an underwater journey to view the wreck of the Titanic.

In an interview with US channel ABC News, director James Cameron, who brought the world the 1997 Hollywood blockbuster Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane, himself drew parallels between the loss of the submersible and the actual Titanic disaster.

He pointed out that overconfidence in both cases led to disaster.

Hindsight is always 20-20, but invoking the name of the deity with regards to progress in mitigating load shedding was always a bad idea and bound to come back and haunt Ramokgopa.

Something that he should bear in mind when he updates the nation in the future at his regular Sunday morning energy plan updates. Perhaps it would be wise to include a disclaimer at every briefing: "Whatever we say today will likely all be proved entirely wrong in the next few days."

Tweet of the day

Very interesting: the marker site has been chosen for proposed start-date of the Anthropocene—a Canadian sinkhole lake near Toronto, the orderly sediment archive of which records the plutonium isotopes dispersed by nuclear weapons tests from 1952 onwards. https://t.co/swif4SOubd — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) July 11, 2023

Chart of the day

As South Africa’s national power utility lapses back into stage 4 load shedding (i.e. planned rotating power cuts of up to 4000MW) it’s instructive to be reminded of the long term trend in @Eskom_SA performance. There are no short term miracles with this old kit. https://t.co/g812FF0vfw pic.twitter.com/QzaLwgkUjD — Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) July 11, 2023

Number of the day

R10.4bn The amount in taxpayer bailouts the SA Post Office has received in the past nine years. It is due to get another R2.4 billion after being placed into business rescue.

