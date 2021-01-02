41m ago

add bookmark

Bitcoin breaches $30,000 as rally extends into new year

Alice Gledhill
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $30,000 for the first time, just weeks after passing another major milestone.

The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000, before slipping back to about $30,800 as of 1:15 p.m. in London. It advanced almost 50% in December, when it breached $20,000 for the first time.

The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset in 2020, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March that saw it lose 25% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bitcoin has increasingly been "embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators," Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note last month.

Proponents have seized on the narrative that the coin could act as a store of wealth amid supposed rampant central-bank money printing, even as inflation remains mostly muted.

Bitcoin should eventually climb to about about $400,000, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg Television in a December 16 interview.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Bitcoin soars to new record, 2020 rally powers on
Bitcoin on longest winning run since 2019 after hitting record
Bitcoin soars above $23 000 as more Wall Street firms pile in
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 529 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1330 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo