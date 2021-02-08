26m ago

add bookmark

Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5bn investment

Lynn Thomasson and Eric Lam
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high after Tesla said it’s invested $1.5 billion and will begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Prices jumped 10% to $42,595 as of 12:57 p.m. in London. Tesla made the announcement as part of an update to its investment policy, according to a filing.

It’s another sign that the cryptocurrency is gaining widespread traction as a type of investment.

Enthusiasts often tout the digital asset as a hedge against inflation and store of value in a world awash with stimulus and rampant central-bank money printing.

“If retail and institutional interest continues to grow over the next month, Bitcoin could target the $45,000 level,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda Corp.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Meme crypto Dogecoin hits another record after tweets by Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons
Regulator warns against cryptocurrency schemes after collapse of Bitcoin trader
Bitcoin jumps above $38 000 as Elon Musk adds it to Twitter profile
Read more on:
teslabitcoin
ZAR/USD
14.91
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
17.95
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.10)
Gold
1828.34
(+0.62)
Silver
27.27
(+0.25)
Platinum
1154.50
(+2.20)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2357.00
(+0.65)
All Share
65082.18
(+1.23)
Top 40
59677.37
(+1.36)
Financial 15
12434.84
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
87615.24
(+0.95)
Resource 10
62555.53
(+3.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 869 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2161 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo