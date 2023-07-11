1h ago

Share

Pound surges amid rate hike bets, now 19% stronger than rand over the past year

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Sterling rose to a 15-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after hot British labour data underscored market expectations of more interest rate rises from the Bank of England (BOE), and the greenback softened across the board.

The pound rose as high as $1.2913, its highest since April 2022, and was last trading just shy of that level, up 0.37%.

At Tuesday around lunch time, the rand was trading at R24.12 to the pound. The rand hit a record-low (R24.58) against the UK currency last month. It has now lost 19% of its value against the pound over the past year, compared to an 11% fall against the dollar. 

The rand was trading at R18.63 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The pound has gained 6.6% so far this year, the best performing major currency against the dollar in 2023, as price rises in Britain prove stickier than inflation elsewhere, prompting traders to bet that the BOE will raise rates higher than other central banks.

Current market pricing indicates roughly a further 125 basis points of rate hikes from the BOE, much more than for the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank.

Higher rates are typically a boost for a currency in the near term, though many analysts say the resulting hit to economic growth would weigh on the pound in the long run.

Tuesday data showed a key measure of British wages matched its highest growth rate on record, though the unemployment rate did rise unexpectedly.

"The wage data indicated there is more work to do for the Bank of England and second order inflationary pressures are still in the pipeline," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank.

She said while those further rate rises were already in the price, Tuesday's data had reinforced such views.

Sterling's gain against the dollar was also helped by a broad dollar decline. The dollar index, which tracks the unit against six major peers, including the pound, was down 0.18% at a two-month low, though US CPI data due on Wednesday could stem that decline if it comes in higher than expected.

The pound also strengthened against the euro, which dropped 0.34% to 85.23 pence, its lowest since mid-June.

Additional reporting on the rand by News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randdollarpound
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.64
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.04
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.48
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.41
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
923.46
-0.9%
Palladium
1,231.33
-1.0%
Gold
1,932.52
+0.4%
Silver
23.16
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,769
+1.0%
All Share
75,092
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,104
+1.1%
Industrial 25
104,416
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,082
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

4h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

4h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

4h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

4h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo