Rand slams through R18/$ on dollar strength - but EFF jitters, data may have contributed

The rand broke through R18/$ on Tuesday, as the dollar gained ground.

The US currency benefitted from investors seeking safe-haven investments.

However, Elon Musk's public criticism of the EFF and weak local economic data may also have weighed on the local currency.

The rand took a big hit on Tuesday as the dollar advanced – but local factors, including jitters over the EFF, may also be weighing on the currency, analysts say.

By late afternoon, the rand lost almost 1.5% against the dollar to trade at R18.17/$.

The dollar climbed to a fresh three-week high against an index of different currencies ahead of a job data release that could give clues on whether the Federal Reserve is set to stick to its monetary tightening plan, while weak economic data in Asia raised global growth fears boosting the safe-haven dollar, Reuters reported.

"The greenback has found renewed strength in recent days thanks to data highlighting the resilience of the world's largest economy, where signs of disinflation have been offset by strength in consumption, suggesting that a severe recession can be avoided, even with interest rates at 5.5 percent," market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com told AFP.

However, the rand also weakened more than 1% against other key currencies – it was trading at R23.21/pound and R19.94/euro - perhaps reflecting local concerns as well, says Schalk Louw, a portfolio manager and strategist at PSG Wealth Old Oak.

As South Africa faces sizeable diesel and petrol price increases on Wednesday, Louw warned that higher oil prices could bring renewed inflationary pressures. In July, oil saw its largest monthly increase in more than a year as demand grew stronger while oil producers were cutting production, Bloomberg reported.

"There is no guarantee that oil prices could not trigger a second round of inflation," said Louw.

This could keep interest rates higher for longer, particularly in the US, where economic data remains strong.

In addition, political jitters may also have hit the rand, says Louw.

On Tuesday, tech billionaire Elon Musk accused EFF leader Julius Malema of "openly pushing for the genocide of white people in South Africa" on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. This came after Malema chanted the struggle song Kill the Boer at the party's 10th-anniversary rally this weekend.

Meanwhile, new data painted a bleak picture of the South African economy, which has been hit by load shedding and Transnet woes.

Sentiment in the local manufacturing industry fell to its weakest level since the July riots in 2021, Bloomberg reported. Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to 47.3 in July from 47.6 a month earlier.

"It is also the sixth consecutive month below 50 — indicating contraction in an industry that accounts for about 14% of South Africa’s gross domestic product — its most sustained downturn since 2019," Bloomberg noted.

On Monday, South Africa's trade deficit of R3.5 billion in June came in much weaker than expected. This was due in part to a sharp fall in vehicle exports.

Since the start of the year, South Africa's total trade balance surplus came to R5.6 billion – from a bumper R129.6 billion in the same period last year.

"Going forward export activity is likely to be affected by the fragile global economic environment while imports will be constrained by weak domestic demand and investment," noted Investec economist Lara Hodes.