14m ago

add bookmark

Rand slides to 10-week low, could face more pain ahead

The rand, already on a losing streak, could be heading for more pain as emerging markets face ongoing pressure, analysts warned on Thursday.

The local currency hit a 10-week low, reaching a level last seen at the end of May.

The dollar, meanwhile, strengthened on Thursday on the back of better-than-expected jobs data. 

"Emerging market currencies are under fire, in particular the Turkish Lira, as concerns around central bank policies and dwindling reserves caused havoc," said Andre Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE, in a snap note in the early evening.

"The ZAR is also under pressure and traded at R17.60 at one stage today.

"Currently, we are trading around R17.52 and we need to watch this level closely. If we get a sustained break above this level the ZAR could be in for more pain."

The rand recently breached R17.00/$, in what was, at the time, its weakest level in several weeks.


Related Links
Business rescue success hampered by ostrich syndrome and some 'rogue operators'
Rand slips to a three-week low in the wake of poor US growth
Fuel prices set to increase in August despite strengthening rand, says AA
Read more on:
randmarketscurrencies
ZAR/USD
17.43
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
22.93
(-0.88)
ZAR/EUR
20.70
(-0.70)
ZAR/AUD
12.61
(-1.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.67)
Gold
2059.92
(+1.19)
Silver
28.61
(+6.61)
Platinum
993.49
(+3.04)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2209.00
(+2.11)
All Share
57656.69
(+0.05)
Top 40
53350.88
(+0.13)
Financial 15
9888.41
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
76178.50
(+0.02)
Resource 10
60086.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 911 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6059 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo