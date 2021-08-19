Rand slumps to weakest level in months

A dollar rally pushed the rand to its weakest level in more than five months.

After reaching R15.20/$ earlier on Thursday, it was at R15.16 in late-morning trading. It was also trading at R20.75/pound and R17.73/euro.

The US currency started to climb after the minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting were released on Wednesday, and it indicated a willingness to start cutting asset purchases before the end of 2021.



"There is a firm sense of 'risk-off' in the market after the FOMC minutes, as any taper talk would put pay to the easy money culture we have had in the past couple of years," said André Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

In a bid to soften the pandemic’s economic blow, the Fed cut interest rates and bought billions in US bonds since March last year. This meant that there was a lot of capital in the market for many months, pushing prices higher.

Cilliers says the focus now shifts to the Jackson Hole symposium next week, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address will be scrutinised with a fine-tooth comb for any indication when this tapering of purchases might begin.

Some Fed members also expressed concern over inflation in the minutes, which heightened speculation that US interest rates may be hiked sooner than expected. Higher interest rates make holding the dollar more appealing compared to other currencies.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s inflation rate fell to its lowest level in three months in July (4.6% - from 4.9% in June), which may mean that local interest rates may not be hiked any time soon.