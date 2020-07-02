56m ago

add bookmark

Rand strengthens to below R17/$

Rand notes.
Rand notes.
Getty Images

The rand arrested its decline on Thursday, strengthening to below R17 and seemingly ignoring data that South Africa's economy contracted for the third straight quarter in the first three months of 2020, and that the Reserve Bank expects GDP to shrink 32.6% the second quarter of the year. 

The local currency broke below R17/$ on Thursday morning, reaching R16.89 by 09:26am, as the US dollar eased overnight. Even before it breached the R17 to the greenback, it was already outperforming its emerging market peers, said Andre Botha, senior dealer at TreasuryONE.

Analysts say the rand may have benefited because of increased risk appetite on the back of upbeat global economic data, which may have overshadowed the impact of the local events.

"Better than expected manufacturing data out of the US and Germany, as well as positive Covid-19 vaccine news, has allowed some risk appetite return," said Botha.

Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, pointed out that another factor is that this June SA recorded the fastest expansion in the local manufacturing sector since August of 2013. This improvement, together with positive global data, seems to have helped neutralise the country's grim GDP figures.

The Absa Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.9 in June 2020 from 50.2 in May 2020, showing good rebound in SA's manufacturing sector. Botes said the US' jobless claims data could strengthen the Rand even further.

"Non-farm payrolls and initial jobless claims from the US, to be released this afternoon, will be crucial in determining the momentum of the move stronger, with a trend towards R16.50 in the short term back on the cards," she said.

 Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi

Related Links
Contraction shows SA's reforms are a day late and a rand short
Reserve Bank sees South Africa's GDP shrinking 32.6% in quarter 2
Rand loses over 3% as fears over coronavirus reignite
Read more on:
randmarketscurrencies
ZAR/USD
16.92
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(+0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.87)
Gold
1770.70
(+0.27)
Silver
17.94
(-0.14)
Platinum
820.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1907.00
(+0.55)
All Share
54830.41
(+1.94)
Top 40
50537.10
(+1.95)
Financial 15
10304.55
(+3.02)
Industrial 25
76442.19
(+1.61)
Resource 10
50898.71
(+1.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1524 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1993 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2978 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo