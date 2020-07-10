33m ago

Rand 'surprisingly firm' as global coronavirus cases surge

Anathi Madubela
The rand remains "surprisingly firm" despite concerns over the global surge of coronavirus cases and the release of data on Thursday showing a plunge in factory output, according to TreasuryONE Senior Dealer, Andre Botha.

The local currency opened trade at R16.83 on Friday and was changing hands at R16.91 at 14:04. 

Botha said in a morning note that the relative strength of the rand can be attributed, in part, to the surge in coronavirus cases in the US and globally which have led to the softening of the dollar. 

"The rand is a touch weaker but still surprisingly firm ... this morning as it remains the best EM performer. We could, however, see a move back to the 17 levels in the short term,” said Botha.

The rand plunged to a low of under R19/$ in early April when South Africa entered its first month of lockdown, but has gradually been gaining ground since then. 

ZAR/USD
16.86
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.41)
ZAR/EUR
19.05
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.67)
Gold
1806.84
(+0.18)
Silver
18.72
(+0.35)
Platinum
833.00
(+0.00)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1939.30
(-0.72)
All Share
55623.96
(-0.29)
Top 40
51348.76
(-0.37)
Financial 15
10406.29
(+0.64)
Industrial 25
76612.16
(-1.05)
Resource 10
52737.13
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
