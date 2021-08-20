The rand is tanking as global markets take fright

On Friday morning, the rand slumped almost 3% to R15.39/$ - a level last seen in early March this year.

The local currency came under pressure as the dollar rallied to its best level since last year.

The US currency started to climb after the minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting were released on Wednesday, and indicated a willingness to start cutting asset purchases before the end of 2021.

"While markets have largely anticipated that the Fed would start looking at tapering its asset purchases, there has been little confirmation of when, up until now," said Bianca Botes, director of Citadel Global.

"While more details of the exact nature of the tapering will likely only be discussed at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, the minutes were sufficient to boost the dollar to a nine-month high."

"A reduction in asset purchases usually boosts the dollar as there will be less cash injected into the financial system."

The prospects of slower global growth due to Covid-19 outbreaks also hit risk appetite, supporting the dollar, which is seen as a safe haven for investors.

Global growth is critical for emerging markets to thrive, and suppressed growth will be negative for countries such as South Africa, says André Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The rand has been the weakest emerging-market currency this week. "It feels that the momentum is for emerging markets to continue to remain a little weak in the short term," Cilliers said.

Large falls in commodity prices, and the prospect of a return to load shedding, also weighed on the rand.

Some Fed members also expressed concern over inflation in the minutes, which heightened speculation that US interest rates may be hiked sooner than expected. Higher interest rates make holding the dollar more appealing compared to other currencies.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s inflation rate fell to its lowest level in three months in July (4.6% - from 4.9% in June), which may mean that local interest rates may not be hiked any time soon.

By mid-morning, the rand was also trading at R20.92 to the pound and R17.93 to the euro.