US data wounds JSE, sends rand to above R19/$

The rand and JSE took a big hit on Thursday, as a surge in US private payrolls fuelled worries that US interest rates would stay higher for longer.



Payroll company ADP said June private payrolls rose 497 000, far exceeding economists' expectations for a 228 000 increase and 267 000 in May. The US Labour Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 12 000 to a seasonally adjusted 248 000 for the week ended 1 July, but the prior week was revised to show 3 000 fewer applications than previously reported.

Compounding worries that this would lead to a more hawkish central bank, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said on Thursday that a continued above-target inflation outlook and a stronger-than-expected labour market "calls for more-restrictive monetary policy".

The dollar rebounded on Thursday following the release of the payroll data, while the rand slumped almost 2% to R19.10/$ in response. Over the past month, the rand has firmed half a percent, but far off its best levels of around R18.30 in mid-June.

The dollar index, measuring the US currency against six others, including the euro and Japan's, rebounded.

The major central banks for the most part are fine-tuning monetary policy, and it's unclear when they will act as they alternate between hiking and pausing interest rates, said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies.

"Given all these central banks are more or less in the same place in some way, shape or form, the dollar's going to have a hard time" moving too much one way or the other, he said.

"What the dollar has going forward is typically in a cycle where global growth is slowing like we're in now, the dollar outperforms."

Markets are pricing in a 94.9% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting later this month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The pound hit a two-week high against both the euro and dollar as financial markets bet that the Bank of England will raise rates to 6.5% early next year, pushing the yield on the two-year UK government bond to its highest since June 2008.

"The FX market is taking more of a 'one-dimensional approach' to trading the British disease," said Stephen Gallo, global FX strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Instead of selling GBP in anticipation of an economic slowdown, it is buying GBP on the basis of interest rate differentials," Gallo said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 1.45% in reaction, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 2.48% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.69% and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage decline since mid-December.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.88%.

The JSE's All-Share Index slumped 2.4%, with Anglo Platinum and Northam down almost 6%. Implats and Harmony fell almost 5%.

"All of it paints a picture of a market that's concerned about the economy and a Fed that is still dead set on tightening monetary policy," said Alex Coffey, senior trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.

With "no signs of deterioration in the labour market," Coffey said he expected "potentially more hawkish decision-making from the Fed" and that increasingly tight monetary policy will "all but assuredly cause some sort of economic slowdown.

Chipping away

The latest flare-up of tensions among the United States, Europe and China also dampened the market mood.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off a four-day visit to China on Thursday, just days after Beijing slapped export curbs on some key metals used in microchips and signalled the move may be "just a start."

"Sentiment has soured for equity bulls as Sino-US relations take another step backwards and investors adjusted to the fact that the Fed remains more hawkish than hoped," said Matt Simpson, a market analyst at City Index.

While almost every Fed official agreed to hold interest rates steady last month, minutes of their meeting showed the vast majority expected further increases eventually.

In energy markets, oil prices fell as the market digested the higher likelihood of a US rate hike, accelerating fears of global economic slowdown against tighter crude supply.

US crude fell 1.03% to $71.05 per barrel and Brent was at $75.81, down 1.1% on the day.

In precious metals, spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1 909.99 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.82% to $1 903.90 an ounce.

