WATCH | Stocks drop on Trump Covid-19 infection

- Numsa drags Barloworld to Labour Court over 'flawed' retrenchments
- Mango and SAA Technical conclude agreement over maintenance
- Offer to buy Jet from ailing Edcon came at just the right time, says Foschini boss
- Treasury sees debt surge if wage deal proceeds
- SA stocks fall as Trump’s positive test spooks markets
- PICS | Inside asbestos audit kingpin Edwin Sodi’s R85 million mansion - paid for by taxpayers
- Corruption crackdown: What you need to know about the 17 arrests this week
- ANALYSIS | The ANC is in the dock alongside Vincent Smith, Edwin Sodi, and Olly Mlamleli
- 'A malicious and criminal plan' to discredit us – KwaSizabantu's submission to independent panel
- PREVIEW | Springbok Showdown dishes up tasty flyhalf battle and look at promising young guns
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
