WATCH | Stocks suffer weekly loss; Disney hits record

- Brace yourselves for a weekend of loadshedding, says Eskom
- Tobacco sales ban was unconstitutional and unnecessary, court finds
- Another booze sales ban for SA? Not again, liquor makers tell govt
- ABB South Africa R1.56bn payment to Eskom the largest recovery to date, says SIU
- WRAP | ABB South Africa to repay Eskom R1.56 billion
- ANALYSIS | Gordhan, De Ruyter crack down on corrupt firms - the old days are over
- State Capture: Zwane denies ordering advance payments from Free State housing funds
- Karyn Maughan | Hlophe slammed over his 'scurrilous' attacks on his ConCourt misconduct accusers
- RIGHT OF REPLY | The DA has not abandoned centre politics
- Coligny murder parents left distraught following acquittal of convicts
ZAR/USD
15.18
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.90)
Gold
1839.26
(+0.01)
Silver
23.94
(+0.03)
Platinum
1011.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
49.93
(-0.56)
Palladium
2310.48
(+0.58)
All Share
59412.61
(+0.22)
Top 40
54458.61
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11751.04
(+2.03)
Industrial 25
79659.55
(+0.55)
Resource 10
56663.95
(-0.97)
