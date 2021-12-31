15m ago

add bookmark

2021 the best year for SA stocks in more than a decade as Johann Rupert's Richemont soars

accreditation
John Viljoen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Van Cleef & Arpels store, which is in the Richemont stable
A Van Cleef & Arpels store, which is in the Richemont stable
Richemont

South African stocks are closing out their best year since 2009, although the gains have little to do with local factors.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index slipped 0.1% in 2021’s final session on Friday, trimming its annual advance to 24%. The benchmark closed at all-time highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

While South Africa’s economy has been battered by Covid-19, the success of its stock market reflects optimism about a global rebound from the pandemic and increased demand for commodities. Mining giants Anglo American and BHP Group were major contributors to the gains, along with Sasol, whose fortune is linked to oil prices, which are also rising the most since 2009.

Richemont, the luxury group controlled by Johann Rupert, was the biggest single driver for the South African gauge this year in terms of index points. The Johannesburg shares of the luxury retailer climbed by a record 84% as the sector was buoyed by resilient pandemic sales and bullish prospects for 2022.

The dominance of European-listed stocks like Richemont, BHP and Anglo American means the Johannesburg benchmark’s performance this year more closely resembled major developed markets than its emerging country peers, with the MSCI EM Index down 4.5%.

ArcelorMittal South Africa was the biggest local gainer, surging almost ninefold in 2021. Bullion producer DRDGold fared the worst, sliding 27%.

With assistance from Robert Brand.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
richemontmarketscovid-19mining
Rand - Dollar
15.93
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.03
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,819.62
+0.3%
Silver
23.21
+0.7%
Palladium
1,897.29
-3.7%
Platinum
956.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo