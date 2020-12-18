2h ago

add bookmark

SA stocks drop from early 2018 high as Naspers slips

John Viljoen

South Africa’s main stock index fell 0.5% as of 9:46 a.m. in Johannesburg, retreating from the highest close since January 2018, as fresh US-China tensions and protracted wrangling over a stimulus package in Washington weighed on sentiment toward riskier assets.

The benchmark gauge remains on track to advance for the third week in four after climbing beyond the 60 000 point level for the first time since August 2018 on Thursday.

The US is preparing to blacklist Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and dozens of other Chinese companies, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, a bipartisan US stimulus deal “appears to be close at hand,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, but will probably require work over the weekend to get through Congress.

Tech investor and local benchmark giant Naspers dropped 2.2% to drag the overall market lower. Unit Prosus NV, which holds Naspers’ 31% stake in Tencent Holdings, dropped 1.4% after the Chinese internet behemoth slipped in Hong Kong trading. Luxury global retailer Richemont also weighed on the Johannesburg index, sliding 0.8%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. dropped 1.4%, even as it said it expects to meet cost and production targets for this year.

Bank stocks bucked the negative mood, extending their rally to a fifth day, the longest winning streak since October. FirstRand Ltd. climbed 1.3%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. rose 1.2% and Standard Bank Group Ltd. was up 0.5%.

Foreigners were net buyers of R3.6 billion of South African shares on Thursday, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd. That’s the most since September 2019 and the ninth consecutive day of inflows, the longest such streak since a 13-day run in February 2018.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Naspers forecasts dip in earnings due to reduced contributions from Prosus
South African stocks advance with boost from Naspers and miners
Prosus to buy back up to US$5 billion of Naspers shares, own stock
Read more on:
naspers
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
19.68
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.09
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.66)
Gold
1887.20
(+0.23)
Silver
25.87
(-0.14)
Platinum
1046.00
(+0.71)
Brent Crude
51.53
(+0.98)
Palladium
2326.83
(+0.48)
All Share
59871.31
(-1.11)
Top 40
54806.74
(-1.22)
Financial 15
12246.34
(+0.79)
Industrial 25
78517.54
(-1.85)
Resource 10
57690.78
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 468 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1146 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 606 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo