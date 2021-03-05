26m ago

add bookmark

Asia markets track Wall St losses as rate hike fears grow

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)
(Getty)

Asian markets fell further Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell failed to soothe fears of a surge in inflation fuelled by the expected global economic recovery, which many warn could force the central bank to hike interest rates earlier than thought.

While the rollout of vaccines, slowing infections, easing of lockdowns and an imminent new stimulus are breathing life back into economies, investors are increasingly worried that ultra-loose monetary policies — a key pillar of a year-long equity surge — will be wound down to deal with an expected spike in prices.

That has led to a sharp sell-off across world markets with the tech-rich Nasdaq on Thursday almost sinking into correction territory — a 10 percent drop from recent highs — having touched a record peak last month.

Powell reiterated that the Fed would not tighten its policies until its goals of full employment and consistently high inflation had been met, and that was likely to be some time away.

As the economy recovers, he said, "you could see prices moving up," but those increases are likely to be transient. "And this is a difference between a one-time surge in prices and ongoing inflation."

Mona Mahajan, at Allianz Global Investors, said: "It makes logical and intuitive sense that Treasury yields should move back up to 1.50 percent or two percent, but we are concerned with the rest of the market about the speed at which it's getting there."

However, while Powell said the Fed was ready to step in when needed, traders were left disappointed that he did not indicate the bank would act on the rise in yields such as increasing its bond purchases.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries spiked back above 1.5 percent at a one-year high after his comments -- yields rise as prices fall, and investors are rushing out of the assets as inflation would eat into the returns they get on them.

"The market was seemingly looking for Powell to push back harder on the recent increase in yields," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.

'Hostage' to cheap money

US markets extended the week's losses, with the Nasdaq down more than two percent -- tech firms are more susceptible to higher rates -- while the Dow and S&P 500 dropped more than one percent.

And the selling bled through to Asia, though bargain-buying at the end of another volatile week pared the morning's deep losses.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Mumbai all fell but Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta ticked slightly higher. Shanghai was flat.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell at the open.

Axi's Stephen Innes said Powell's commitments also appeared to be weaker than previous statements, which "rather implies that two percent (yields) and heading to 2.2 percent might be enough to see them hike rates. The market was not ready for that".

"Investors are worried about the perpetual printing machines of easy monetary policy throttling down."

The rise in yields "and the risk asset reaction perfectly illustrates just how hostage investors have worryingly become (to) easy money policies".

Adding to the selling pressure is a worry that the year-long rally in markets may have run its course and some stocks were overpriced, leaving them open for profit-taking.

Comments from a top Chinese central bank official this week that there were bubbles forming in parts of the world that were likely to pop left trading floors suspecting Beijing will not be flooding the world's number two economy with stimulus cash, particularly as it said Friday it expects growth this year of more than six percent.

Oil prices edged even higher after surging more than four percent to around 14-month highs Thursday on a surprise decision by OPEC and its major allies to maintain output cuts until April.

"Oil prices could rip higher now that a tight market is likely up through the summer," said OANDA's Edward Moya. "WTI at $75 no longer seems outlandish and Brent could easily top $80 by the summer."

Investors are now keeping tabs on Joe Biden's stimulus package as senators prepare to debate it, with a vote possible over the weekend, while the release of closely watched US jobs data later in the day will give the latest snapshot of the world's top economy.

Key figures around 0820 GMT

  • Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,864.32 (close)
  • Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 29,098.29 (close)
  • Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,501.99 (close)
  • London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 6,609.50
  • Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1925 from $1.1967 at 2200 GMT
  • Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3850 from $1.3894
  • Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.11 pence from 86.12 pence
  • Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.37 yen from 107.95 yen
  • West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $64.57 per barrel
  • Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $67.64 per barrel
  • New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 30,924.14 (close)

Bloomberg News contributed to this story

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Stocks slide as inflation fears take hold
OPINION | Covid-19 has increased corruption risk at businesses in emerging markets
Global markets rebound from last week's slump
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
21.27
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.52)
Gold
1698.62
(+0.27)
Silver
25.00
(-1.19)
Platinum
1122.50
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2339.50
(+0.60)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1060 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2665 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo