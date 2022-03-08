1h ago

US bans Russian oil imports, oil price soars past $132

accreditation
Reuters
Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the announcement, oil prices rose with Brent surging past $132 a barrel in anticipation of reduced supply.

Biden acknowledged that fuel prices will go up further with this move, adding that Russian President Vladimir "Putin's war is hurting American families at gas pump”.

Britain will also phase out Russian imports of oil and oil products by the end of 2022, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday, calling on businesses to use the transition period to ensure a smooth transition.

"This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government would set out a new energy supply strategy as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent rally in energy prices accelerated the need for new energy sources and greater self-reliance.

Also on Tuesday, the European Commission published plans to cut the EU's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".

Kwarteng said he was exploring options to end British imports of Russian gas which accounts for about 4% of supply in the country.

All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
