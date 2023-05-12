53m ago

Share

BREAKING | Rand hits new record low amid Russia furore

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)

On Friday morning, the rand was in free fall, hitting a record R19.47/$ amid the South African arms-to-Russia scandal.

 
The rand/dollar exchange rate over the past day. Source: XE

The previous record-low level (R19.35/$) was reached during the pandemic panic of April 2020.

The rand/dollar exchange rate over the past five years. Source: XE

On Thursday, US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, claimed that Russian forces received arms from South Africa last year.

This sent shockwaves through the market, and the rand lost 30c of its value in minutes following the first News24 report on Thursday.

"[The Russian arms accusation] is likely to have dire consequences for SA, which could lose its African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) preferential duty-free market access to the US," noted Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer of Anchor Capital.

If the US sanctions South Africa in this way, this could put trade of as much as R400 billion at risk, Bloomberg reported.

Publications across the world, including the Financial Times and New York Times, reported extensively on the crisis.

Even before the Russian crisis, the rand was bleeding due to continuing concerns about the economic impact of load shedding and greylisting. Also, following aggressive US rate hikes the differential between the US and local rates has now shrunk, and South African rates are not that attractive anymore.

The rand was trading at R21.24 to the euro and R24.36 to the pound at midday on Thursday. 

The rand slump will fuel more inflation, as most of SA's fuel is imported. This may have cemented a 25- or 50-basis-point hike at the end of May.

Government bond yields were also hard hit by the latest crisis, which will have a knock-on effect on the state's borrowings.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randdollar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.36
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.26
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
21.13
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.96
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
1,094.92
-0.5%
Palladium
1,565.57
+0.6%
Gold
2,008.31
-0.3%
Silver
23.93
-1.1%
Brent Crude
74.98
-1.9%
Top 40
73,271
+2.3%
All Share
78,492
+1.9%
Resource 10
69,939
+1.0%
Industrial 25
109,613
+3.8%
Financial 15
14,577
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo