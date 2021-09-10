39m ago

add bookmark

‘Bulletproof’ rand is the world's top emerging market currency so far this year

accreditation
Robert Brand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The rand has reclaimed its position as the best-performing emerging-market currency this year after being knocked off the top spot during last month’s bout of volatility.

It was trading at R14.10/$, R19.56/pound and R16.69/euro on Friday at lunchtime.

A burgeoning trade balance and ample dollar liquidity are fueling the rebound and prompting traders to take bearish bets off the table, bringing its year-to-date to gain to around 4.2%.

Since falling to a five-month low on Aug. 19 amid speculation the Federal Reserve may start scaling stimulus sooner than expected, the South African currency has advanced 8% against the dollar, double the gain of Brazil’s real.

“At our morning briefing, the local unit was described as a rattlesnake and bulletproof,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a client note. “It sounded rather like an episode of Mad Max. Yet, the metaphors are apt in the face of the rand’s unrelenting strength.”

South Africa’s current-account surplus reached a record in the second quarter as elevated commodity prices boosted exports, while imports moderated as the economy struggled to emerge from a contraction.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund Loan and additional Special Drawing Rights, resulted in a flood of dollars held by the central bank, which it has to sterilize by purchasing rand in the forward market, leaving lenders with a surplus of dollars.

As a result, the cost of borrowing the local currency against the greenback for one year in the swap market climbed to 105 basis points this month, more than triple the five-year average. That’s made it “awfully expensive” to fund long-dollar positions against the South African currency, said Ramkhelawan-Bhana.

The premium of options to sell the rand versus those to buy the currency over the next month, known as 25-delta risk reversal, has narrowed to two percentage points, the lowest in a year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randmarketsfed
Rand - Dollar
14.10
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.57
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.68
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,796.82
+0.1%
Silver
24.07
+0.1%
Palladium
2,220.52
+1.9%
Platinum
985.41
+0.6%
Brent Crude
71.45
-1.6%
Top 40
58,416
+0.7%
All Share
64,546
+0.6%
Resource 10
60,828
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,249
+0.8%
Financial 15
13,927
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
30% - 414 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 504 votes
Above R15/$
33% - 454 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo