2h ago

add bookmark

Crypto crisis: Sequoia's SA-born leader Roelof Botha apologises for R3.6bn FTX investment

accreditation
Sarah McBride
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Roelof Botha. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)
Roelof Botha. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)
roelof botha

Top partners at the powerful venture capital firm Sequoia Capital apologised to their investors in a conference call on Tuesday for backing FTX, a pair of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchanges that had allegedly been mismanaged by Sam Bankman-Fried, according to people familiar with the meeting.

Roelof Botha, the firm’s global leader, opened the call, and he and his colleagues were repentant for backing the company, with investments totaling $214 million (R3.6 billion) in FTX.com and FTX.us across two funds. Alfred Lin, the partner who led the FTX deal, provided an update on the situation. Shaun Maguire, another partner who focuses on crypto, gave an overview of the sector, which was roiled by the scandal.

FTX was a rare disaster for the storied venture firm, which has consistently remained a top VC since its founding in 1972. Sequoia told its investors two weeks ago it had written down the full value of its FTX investments.

READ | Crypto crisis: SA's Luno says clients are not affected, as its parent company faces crunch

A spokeswoman for Sequoia declined to comment on the conference call. The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the meeting on Tuesday.

The call was meant to reassure investors in Sequoia Capital, which provided $150 million via its Global Growth Fund III. The remainder came from the Sequoia Capital Global Equities fund, which operates separately.

Although partners on the call were conciliatory, they also defended the due diligence they conducted on the deal. They said staff reviewed financial statements and asked on multiple occasions about the relationship between FTX and Alameda Research, a trading firm that Bankman-Fried also founded and which reportedly borrowed and lost FTX customers’ money.

As recently as May, Sequoia was assured that FTX funds were not used to finance Alameda’s activities and that FTX and Alameda were separate entities, one of the people with knowledge of the call said. The partners said they believe they were misled.

Sequoia told its investors that when it initially backed FTX in July 2021, it had reviewed unaudited statements, the person said. In response to a question about audited versus unaudited statements, one of the partners suggested the firm might push its startups to use Big Four accounting firms in the future.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ftxsequoiacrypto
Rand - Dollar
17.22
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.78
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,736.48
-0.2%
Silver
21.13
+0.2%
Palladium
1,883.07
+1.3%
Platinum
997.64
+0.4%
Brent Crude
88.36
+1.0%
Top 40
66,577
+1.1%
All Share
72,967
+1.0%
Resource 10
71,014
+1.8%
Industrial 25
86,968
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,464
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo