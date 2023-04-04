39m ago

Share

Dogecoin crypto surges as Musk changes Twitter logo to 'meme dog'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A meme-inspired cryptocurrency's price jumped on Tuesday after Elon Musk changed the bluebird logo of Twitter to a dog associated with the dogecoin digital token, despite the mogul being sued over his previous promotion of the coin.

Musk bought Twitter in October last year for $44 billion and has since slashed the workforce, introduced paid-for accounts and reinstated banned users including former president Donald Trump.

His decision to change the logo to a Shibu Inu dog, whether permanent or another short-lived joke, caused the price of dogecoin to surge by more than 20% , from below $0.08 to more than $0.10.

The Twitter chief has 133 million followers and has long used the platform for self-promotion and humour, occasionally also promoting dogecoin, a highly volatile cryptocurrency initially created as a joke.

He is being sued for $258 billion by an investor who claims he lost massive amounts of money because of Musk's activities, though the billionaire has dismissed those claims.

The Shiba Inu dog became a popular meme in 2013 when posters on forums like Reddit and 4chan began using pictures of the Japanese dog breed alongside messages written in broken English.

The cryptocurrency was launched as a joke later that year and remained largely without value for years - like thousands of other coins.

However, in May 2021 its value briefly spiked to a record $0.73 after Musk suggested his auto firm Tesla could begin to accept it as payment.

The value quickly slumped and investors have accused Musk of manipulating the value of the token to make a quick profit, known as a "pump and dump".

Musk has said he is committed to crypto and that he pumps but does not dump.

The logo change prompted a slew of messages featuring the meme dog -- not least from Musk, who tweeted out a conversation with a follower from last year where he had promised to buy Twitter and make the Shiba Inu its logo.

However, some users were more cynical.

"Why do I get the feeling the Doge icon was added so when you search 'Elon' and 'Doge' the story of his racketeering lawsuit will be buried," tweeted comedian Jesse McLaren.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.84
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.28
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.46
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
994.81
+0.7%
Palladium
1,468.99
+0.4%
Gold
1,980.86
-0.2%
Silver
23.93
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
71,561
+0.9%
All Share
77,315
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,614
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,815
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,907
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo