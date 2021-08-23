Financial watchdog suspends licence of JSE competitor ZAR X

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspended the exchange licence of ZAR X on Friday.

"The suspension resulted from ZAR X’s non-compliance with section 8(1)(a) of the Financial Markets Act (FMA), read with Regulation 8 and 43(2) of the FMA Regulations, which relate to the liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange," the FSCA said in a statement.

"We don’t take this regulatory action lightly, given its impact," FSCA commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in a statement. "Our view, however, is that this is a necessary step to safeguard market integrity and the interest of issuers and the broader investing public. This is the cornerstone of our mandate as the FSCA."

ZAR X was launched five years ago, the first new stock exchange in South Africa in 58 years. The exchange was established after new legislation opened up the market to new competitors to the JSE.

The exchange promised a much faster settlement of share trades than the JSE. A handful of companies listed on the bourse, including Senwes and Runway Property Group.

In 2018, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, bought a 25% stake in the exchange.

However, the bourse now faces closure, with the FSCA threatening to cancel its licence in three months’ time if it doesn’t address the watchdog's concerns about capital adequacy. ZAR X has to provide the FSCA with weekly progress reports in the meantime.