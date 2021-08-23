1h ago

add bookmark

Financial watchdog suspends licence of JSE competitor ZAR X

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: ZAR X (Instagram)
Photo: ZAR X (Instagram)

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspended the exchange licence of ZAR X on Friday.

"The suspension resulted from ZAR X’s non-compliance with section 8(1)(a) of the Financial Markets Act (FMA), read with Regulation 8 and 43(2) of the FMA Regulations, which relate to the liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange," the FSCA said in a statement.

"We don’t take this regulatory action lightly, given its impact," FSCA commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in a statement. "Our view, however, is that this is a necessary step to safeguard market integrity and the interest of issuers and the broader investing public. This is the cornerstone of our mandate as the FSCA."

ZAR X was launched five years ago, the first new stock exchange in South Africa in 58 years. The exchange was established after new legislation opened up the market to new competitors to the JSE.

The exchange promised a much faster settlement of share trades than the JSE. A handful of companies listed on the bourse, including Senwes and Runway Property Group.

In 2018, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, bought a 25% stake in the exchange.

However, the bourse now faces closure, with the FSCA threatening to cancel its licence in three months’ time if it doesn’t address the watchdog's concerns about capital adequacy. ZAR X has to provide the FSCA with weekly progress reports in the meantime.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zar xtradestock exchangefsca
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,792.81
+0.6%
Silver
23.50
+2.0%
Palladium
2,334.80
+2.5%
Platinum
1,025.11
+2.6%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
60,688
+1.5%
All Share
66,932
+1.4%
Resource 10
65,899
+1.6%
Industrial 25
84,012
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,063
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 273 votes
Travelling
50% - 713 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 162 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 106 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their...

8h ago

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo