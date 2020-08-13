1h ago

add bookmark

Gold hit a record, then plunged. Where will it go next?

Eddie Spence and Eddie van der Walt
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

Gold’s rapid slump from a record is raising the question of whether the go-to haven has peaked or is just stumbling before making new highs.

Boosted by global stimulus measures to support a battered economy, negative real rates and a weaker dollar, the metal had surged more than 30% this year, surpassing the previous all-time high set in 2011. The rally -- one of the best among commodities -- prompted banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. to forecast that prices would keep climbing.

But after setting a new peak on Friday above $2 070 an ounce, bullion has since tumbled as much as 10% as U.S. bond yields rose, and on Tuesday alone slipped the most in seven years.

gold BB

“I already thought last week that this will end in tears and so it happened,” said Carsten Fritsch, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank AG. “This is over for now. We will consolidate for several weeks before making another run toward the record high.”

Here are some charts that could offer clues to where gold goes next:

US yields

The slide in U.S. real yields into negative territory has been a key driver of gold’s rally, with the metal becoming attractive relative to bonds. But a recovery in yields since late last week helped sour the sentiment in gold, especially with some indicators showing the metal trading at overbought levels.

gold BB

Still, many of the reasons for owning gold haven’t changed much lately. Real rates are historically low, the dollar remains weak and investors are worried about rising coronavirus cases and the impact that stimulus measures will have. Goldman Sachs has said that gold is the currency of last resort amid an inflation threat to the dollar.

Just a blip?

Gold’s decline this week is also likely due to technical selling and profit taking. The 14-day relative-strength index had held above 70 for the past three weeks, a warning to some chart watchers that the market had become too hot.

gold BB

The rally to $2 000 could have been an opportunity for many investors to decide to take profits, said Gavin Wendt, a senior resource analyst at MineLife Pty.

ETFs and futures

Bullion’s ascent was accompanied by record inflows into exchange-traded funds, and while ETF holdings fell in the past few days, it’s been a modest decline compared with prices. Net-bullish positioning on the Comex was largely steady in the six weeks to Aug. 4, and fresh figures due Friday may show how much of the recent selloff was driven by speculators.

gold BB

“Investors that hold Comex positions react quicker to market developments, but as so many different investors hold ETFs they can also be quick,” said Georgette Boele, a precious metals strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV.

Price outlook

There were plenty of calls for prices to climb higher before the recent decline. Goldman Sachs has predicted bullion will be at $2,300 in 12 months and Bank of America has forecast $3 000, while Saxo Bank A/S said the correction doesn’t signal the end of gold’s run.

Still, the metal has been prone to large corrections in the past after major rallies. For example, prices dropped between 10% and 20% during declines in 2011, 2016 and earlier this year.

ZAR/USD
17.43
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.80
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
20.62
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
12.52
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.15)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.68)
Silver
25.84
(+0.78)
Platinum
937.72
(+0.90)
Brent Crude
45.32
(+2.09)
Palladium
2168.00
(+2.13)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 976 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6478 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug 2020

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo