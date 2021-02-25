1h ago

add bookmark

Mboweni's budget bolsters bullish stock call, says JPMorgan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.
.
.

PMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said the South African budget has increased their confidence in an overweight call on the country’s stocks made three months ago.

Johannesburg’s benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index surged as much as 2% Thursday to the latest of several all-time highs set in 2021. The gains, strongly supported by rallying mining shares, came a day after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presented a budget designed to bolster consumption and investment, while backtracking on planned tax increases.

JPMorgan upgraded its view on South African equities within its Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa allocation in November. “This budget does a little to boost our confidence in that call,” strategists David Aserkoff and Inga Q Galeni wrote in a note to clients.

Mboweni’s announcement of a cut in the corporate tax rate to 27% from 28% and the possibility of further reductions in future will help domestic stocks, the strategists said. The 5% increase in the tax-bracket thresholds for individuals was among other “broadly positive” moves on taxation, they wrote. The budget made the bond market happy through reduced issuance, while the rand got a boost and local equities were “also smiling,” they said.

South African stocks have climbed 18% since JPMorgan’s upgrade and are up 13% this year, the second-best performance among 92 benchmark indexes tracked by Bloomberg, with the gauge about to close out a fourth month of gains.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
European stocks climb despite Asia losses
Hong Kong stocks dive on stamp duty plan
European stocks extend losses, bitcoin tumbles
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1016 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2549 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo