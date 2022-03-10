Oil’s wild week continues as prices fluctuate after huge slump

Oil sank after the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost production faster, though the nation’s energy minister appeared to temper that message later.

The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle markets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky however repeated that he’s willing to consider some compromises to help end the war, according to an interview with Bild TV.

Oil fluctuated after the biggest drop since November as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rattle markets.

Futures in New York swung between gains and losses after plunging 12% on Wednesday to just below $109 a barrel. Oil sank after the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost production faster, though the nation’s energy minister appeared to temper that message a few hours later. The slump came just days after prices closed at the highest level since 2008 on Monday.

Oil has soared since the invasion, in part due to fears that the loss of Russian energy flows may stretch an already tight market. The U.S. has moved to ban the nation’s imports and companies are shunning its crude. Still, the heads of OPEC and Chevron Corp. said this week there’s no shortage of oil, while Iraq insisted there’s no need to ramp up production more than planned.

OPEC+, which counts Russia as a key member, has so far resisted calls from the White House and other major consumers to increase output faster, arguing that the recent surge in prices is driven by geopolitical tensions rather than a genuine supply shortage. The UAE is the group’s third-biggest producer.



"OPEC+ will have to jump through many hoops to agree to deviate from its current road map,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, describing the market as “panic-stricken."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also repeated he’s willing to consider some compromises to help end the war, according to an interview with Bild TV. The invasion is reverberating through global markets and heaping inflationary pressure on governments that are trying to encourage growth after the pandemic. Everything from wheat to metals and natural gas is soaring, with retail gasoline prices in the US jumping to a record this week.

Prices

West Texas Intermediate for April rose 0.7% to $109.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 11:03 a.m. in Singapore after dropping as much as 1.6% earlier.

Brent for May settlement rose 1.6% to $112.93 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after falling 13% on Wednesday.

Brent remains in a deep backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, indicating nervousness about tight supply. The global benchmark’s prompt spread was $4.27 a barrel, compared with $1.39 at the start of last month.



Separately, US crude stockpiles fell by 1.86 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories -- a category that includes diesel -- shrunk for an eighth week to the lowest level since 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration. Cushing crude inventories slid for a ninth week.