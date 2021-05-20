Rand breaks through R14/$ as Reserve Bank maintains that next rates move is up

South Africa’s central bank stuck to the message that its next interest-rate move will be up, as it looked beyond a temporary pickup in inflation to keep the benchmark at 3.5% for a fifth straight meeting.



The implied policy rate path of the central bank’s quarterly projection model still indicates a 25 basis-point increase in the second quarter and in the fourth quarter of this year.

By early evening, the rand breached the R14/$ for the first in more than week. Earlier this week, the currency weakened to R14/18. The prospect of higher interest rates is positive for the rand.

However, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the policy stance will remain accommodative, even with steps to normalise interest rates, indicating that tightening could be gradual.

The central bank trimmed its inflation forecast for this year and continues to project the rate of price growth close to the 4.5% midpoint of its target range through 2023. However, risks to this outlook are to the upside and include higher domestic import tariffs and escalating wage demands, Kganyago said.