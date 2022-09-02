59m ago

add bookmark

Rand manipulation: Fund manager used Japanese investment bank for suspect trades

accreditation
Donal Griffin and Nishant Kumar
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty
Getty

Japanese investment bank Nomura pushed through hundreds of millions of dollars of trades for hedge fund Glen Point Capital that are now at the centre of US criminal charges against its co-founder Neil Phillips, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Prosecutors said on Thursday that Phillips, 52, worked with a Singapore-based employee of an unidentified firm to arrange some $725 million (R12.6 billion, at current exchange rates) of currency trades as he sought to manipulate rates. The firm, known only as Bank-3 in the indictment, is Nomura, according to the people, who requested anonymity as the details are private. 

The US has charged Phillips with fraud, alleging that he tried to manipulate the exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African rand in 2017 to make a complex $20 million (R347 million, at current exchange rates) wager succeed. The hedge fund manager, who co-founded Glen Point in 2015, was arrested in Spain on request from the US earlier this week. A lawyer for Phillips didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment on the charges.

Simon Danaher, a spokesman for Nomura in London, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams didn’t respond to a request for comment on the identity of the banks in the indictment.

READ | London hedge fund founder arrested, charged for manipulating the rand

Phillips had bet that the dollar would fall below R12.50 by January 2, 2018 but that had yet to happen by late December 2017. Shortly before midnight on Christmas Day, he began directing the bank employee to sell dollars in return for rand in a bid to drive the rate down further, according to prosecutors. He “explicitly” told the official that his goal was to push the metric below R12.50, they said.

Within about two hours, Phillips and the employee allegedly engaged in $725 million of trades and the rate fell just below R12.50. He told the official to stop trading immediately and later cashed in the bet, according to prosecutors.

Other financial institutions were parties to the transaction, prosecutors said. A Manhattan-based bank, referred to as Bank-1, paid the $20 million option, while another, referred to as Bank-2, served as the fund’s prime broker. None of the firms were identified by the government, but Glen Point identified JPMorgan Chase & Co. as its prime broker in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. 

- With assistance from Chris Dolmetsch.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.92
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,713.63
+1.0%
Silver
18.06
+1.4%
Palladium
2,020.50
+0.4%
Platinum
839.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
92.36
-3.6%
Top 40
60,854
+2.3%
All Share
67,378
+2.1%
Resource 10
60,275
+3.7%
Industrial 25
83,360
+1.7%
Financial 15
15,066
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo