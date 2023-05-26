44m ago

Share

Rand plunged to new record low overnight amid economic, interest rate concerns

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty
  • The rand hit a new low on Thursday evening, almost reaching R19.83 to the dollar.
  • The slump was triggered by the outcome of the monetary policy committee's meeting on Thursday.
  • Some analysts say the economic fall-out of another aggressive hike is a major concern for the rand outlook, while others believe the rand took a hit because of the MPC's less hawkish tone.  
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The rand crashed to a new record low overnight, reaching R19.8279/$ on Thursday night. The currency has now lost almost 26% of its value over the past year. In the past two weeks alone, since the US accusation that Russia received arms in South Africa, it has plunged 8%.

On Thursday, the currency was hit by another shock sell-off following the SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee meeting.

Dollar/rand exchange rate. Source: XE

While the repo rate hike of 50 basis points to 8.25% was largely expected, market analysts are divided about why the currency started bleeding.

Some commentators blame the slump on Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago's less hawkish tone about future rate hikes.

Kganyago said that the bank had been saying for some time that it was tightening monetary policy but that it had not yet reached "restrictive territory".

"Now, we have just reached restrictive territory. We have got to see the effects of this policy stance and what it means." This was interpreted as a signal that the bank is hoping not to raise rates again.

Higher interest rates make rand assets more attractive to international investors. But other countries are still planning to hike rates, which would make the rand less appealing.

However, others believe that the sharp rand slump was triggered by concerns about the economic fall-out of another aggressive hike. South Africa may already be in recession as load shedding devastates the country.

"The rand should strengthen after an interest rate hike, but given the poor reaction in the currency, the market seems to think that this is a potential policy mistake," said Michelle Wohlberg, a fixed-income analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, told Bloomberg. "The yield curve has steepened aggressively post the rate hike as fiscal fears start playing in investors’ minds on the back of poor growth prospects."

Government bond yields took a sharp hit on Thursday.

"The health of the local economy is now the primary concern," Brendan McKenna, an emerging-markets strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York, told Bloomberg. "It’s difficult to make a really compelling case to deploy capital toward South Africa and the rand at the moment. The rand has been an [emerging market] currency that has underperformed for most of this year, and given the commentary from the SARB... that underperformance is likely to continue."

On Thursday, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that:

Given upside inflation risks, larger domestic and external financing needs, and load shedding, further currency weakness appears likely.

Bloomberg’s forecast model, based on rand options trading, shows a more than 50% chance that the rand will crash through R20/$ in the next week.

But FNB portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie cautioned that the rand has a history of bouncing back from record lows:  

 
Now while this might sound crazy in this environment, the medium-term outlook for the rand is still positive. Fair value is still below R17/$ and every time in past that the rand has collapsed it has strengthen back to fair value.

For now, however, the rand weakness will add to hot inflation in South Africa, as the country imports most of its fuel, and key crops like maize and wheat are priced according to import and export parity (in dollars).

On Friday morning, the rand was trading at R19.71/$, R24.34 to the pound and R21.16 to the euro.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randdollar
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.68
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
21.14
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
1,030.74
+0.6%
Palladium
1,442.36
+2.3%
Gold
1,951.43
+0.6%
Silver
23.07
+1.5%
Brent Crude
76.26
-2.8%
Top 40
71,224
+0.4%
All Share
76,405
+0.3%
Resource 10
67,920
+1.2%
Industrial 25
105,389
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,693
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo