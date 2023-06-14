57m ago

Rand recovers to levels last seen before Lady R crisis

Compiled by Helena Wasserman
Photo: Jaco Marais
Photo: Jaco Marais

The rand rallied to R18.29/$ on Wednesday afternoon, as traders bet the US Fed won't hike rates later in the day.

The local currency has now erased all its losses since the US accused South Africa of loading arms onto the Lady R, a sanctioned Russian ship that docked at Simon's Town Naval Base more than a month ago.

Before the accusation, the rand was trading at around R18.30/$. But the Lady R crisis, along with confirmation that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have diplomatic immunity if he visits South Africa for the planned BRICS summit in August, triggered an almighty crash which saw it hit a new record low of just below R20/$ two weeks ago.

Dollar/rand exchange rate over the past year. Source: XE

The rand was also dragged down by the Reserve Bank's less hawkish stance on more rate hikes, with Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago acknowledging that rates are now "restrictive" and that the bank will now want to see the effects of hikes play out.

Investors are used to South Africa offering much higher interest rates than developed markets like the US, which has made rand investments attractive.

But following aggressive US rate hikes, that differential has now shrunk. The US has hiked by a huge 500 basis points to date in its current cycle, and even after the last hike, South Africa is only at 475bp.

If the Fed hikes again on Wednesday night, the rand will look even less attractive – and the recent gains may be reversed.

"If they do hike, we are in trouble," says Casparus Treurnicht, portfolio manager of Gryphon Asset Management.

The market is widely expecting a pause, as recent data showed a cooling in US inflation.

Treurnicht does not expect more rate hikes in SA. "We are seeing signs that interest rates have also had the desired effect on consumption and the rand is reacting to political events which the SARB cannot control."

The Fed decision is expected after 20:00 South African time.

Company Snapshot
