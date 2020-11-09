1h ago

add bookmark

Rand skyrockets on strong early results from Covid-19 vaccine trials

Marelise van der Merwe
(Getty)
(Getty)

SA's main stock gauge on Monday rose for the sixth day running, up as much as 2.8% by the late afternoon in a major show of investor optimism following pharmaceutical company Pfizer's announcement that early data from its coronavirus vaccine trials had suggested a high degree of effectiveness. 

The rand, meanwhile, strengthened to its highest level since early March, before the pandemic hit SA shores.

Optimistic outlook

Earlier in the day - prior to news of the promising vaccine trial - Bloomberg had already reported the FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index had climbed to its highest intraday level since late August, which analysts attributed to the outlook under a Joe Biden US presidency. 

FNB Wealth & Investments portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie said while there was still some time until rollout of a vaccine, the news was "all the market needs". 

"The time taken to rollout is almost irrelevant," he commented. 

Among those who saw notable gains on the day were Sasol, up over 19%, with brent crude oil gaining 8.6% to trade at $42.80 per barrel; Firstrand, up over 12%; as well as telecommunications company MTN, which saw a gain of over 9%. 

The rand, meanwhile, has continued strengthening. By 16:40pm Johannesburg time, the local currency was trading up over 2% at R15.26/$.

"News in from Pfizer of a vaccine for Covid-19 virus, that protects you 90% against the virus. The USD is under pressure from this news and the ZAR is currently trading at 15.2900 against the dollar.

"We see that all emerging markets are strengthening against the dollar," said Andre Botha, senior currency dealer at TreasuryONE.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Equities, oil prices rocket on coronavirus vaccine hope
WATCH | Australia strikes deals for 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
WATCH | 'Small chance' of Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas
ZAR/USD
15.35
(+1.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.21
(+1.58)
ZAR/EUR
18.20
(+1.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+3.31)
Gold
1867.63
(-4.63)
Silver
24.17
(-6.71)
Platinum
857.00
(-4.66)
Brent Crude
39.62
(0.00)
Palladium
2486.00
(-0.10)
All Share
57382.99
(+1.77)
Top 40
52752.68
(+1.69)
Financial 15
10994.53
(+8.35)
Industrial 25
81699.89
(+1.40)
Resource 10
51465.91
(-0.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 207 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 500 votes
My landlord refused
26% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income...

05 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retiring soon. Will my R2.5m investment ensure a monthly income of R10K per month?
forsubscribers
Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for...

03 Nov

Leaving inheritance is complicated without a will, but can be a nightmare for divorced parents
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?

22 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo