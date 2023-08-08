20m ago

Share

Rand slumps close to R19/$, 'main victim' of Chinese jitters

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

A selloff in emerging markets accelerated Tuesday after data releases from China to Hungary underscored the price nations are paying for disinflation: a deeper slowdown in economic growth than initially expected.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index of stocks headed for the lowest close in almost four weeks and breached its 50-day moving average. Its currency-index counterpart also traded at the weakest level since July 10, with the rand leading losses. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the rand came close to hitting R19.00/$. It was trading at R18.90 by evening.

Much of the bullish case for emerging markets this year was predicated on a growth recovery led by China, which successive data releases have shown to be patchy at best and a non-starter at worst. Data released Tuesday showed exports in July tumbled almost 15% for the quickest contraction in a year, reflecting a slump in global demand. At the same time, imports sank at more than double the pace economists forecast, showing weakness in domestic consumer demand. The country is already battling deflation, the extent of which will be revealed in a report on Wednesday.

“It’s still early stage, but it could be a pivotal week for the dollar posting solid gains and breaching key technical pivots,” said Piotr Matys, a currency analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in London. "The rand is the main victim of global risk aversion fuelled by concerns about China."

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong dropped, with both the technology index and broader enterprises index falling more than 2.2% each. That sent the emerging-market gauge lower for the fifth time in six days and closer to falling below the psychological 1,000 threshold. Chinese bonds tracked Treasuries higher as investors took refuge in higher-quality debt on economic concerns.

In Hungary, which has the highest interest rate in the European Union, inflation dipped below 20% for the first time in 11 months. The government expects the rate to fall below 10% by October. 

While that sounds like good news, the subtext is less reassuring. Hungarian consumer prices rose faster than expected on a month-on-month basis and the country is in recession, with three quarterly contractions already reported. And Hungary’s budget has slipped into a record deficit. The forint joined other emerging-market currencies and declined against the dollar.

With the macro picture shifting from worries over inflation to concern over the delayed impact of hawkish policies, idiosyncratic stories dictated some local market moves.

Turkey’s policymakers will raise interest rates only in modest increments and pause at a benchmark rate of 20%, well below the central bank’s year-end inflation forecast of 58%, Bank of America Corp. said. The lira posted modest losses.

In Gabon, most dollar bonds fell. The western African nation on Monday had to increase the yield it offered on a $500 million blue bond to garner enough investor interest. That sale was part of a so-called debt-for-nature swap that will be used to finance a buyback of its existing dollar-denominated bonds and help support marine conservation in the country.

Data released Tuesday showed Chile’s inflation easing broadly in July, in line with forecasts. Minutes of Brazil’s latest central bank meetings showed policymakers see a faster pace of interest rate cuts as unlikely. 

Latest rand-dollar exchange rate added by News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randdollarchina
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.92
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
24.12
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
900.86
-1.5%
Palladium
1,225.87
-0.8%
Gold
1,925.38
-0.6%
Silver
22.78
-1.5%
Brent-ruolie
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,341
-0.3%
All Share
76,837
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,048
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,461
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo